Illinois welcomed two eager travelers as they launched a long-awaited retirement journey along historic Route 66. Collaborators Smilesalott and NationsTravels, documenting the adventure for their YouTube channels, captured the spirit of the Mother Road on its opening stretch, blending nostalgia, roadside attractions, and the thrill of classic cars rolling through small towns.

After departing Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, the couple aimed for a relaxed pace—under 200 miles per day—to fully savor the experience. With NationsTravels (HubS) embarking on his retirement trip and neither having previously traveled much of the route west of Texas, anticipation ran high. Their plan included syncing with the Power Tour’s classic car events in Illinois before heading deeper into the journey toward California.

Early mornings helped them navigate Chicago traffic, allowing time to explore the city’s skyline and architecture, which surprised them with its grandeur and historic charm. They passed on Henry’s Hot Dogs due to timing but found plenty of other draws along the way.

One standout stop was Lambert’s Gas Station in the area near Joliet, recognized as the oldest continuously operating service station on Route 66. Opened in 1957 by Don, Dan, and Helen Lambert, the station remains family-run. A vibrant mural on the building depicts its original appearance, offering visitors a glimpse into its mid-century heyday.

In Joliet, the pair explored the Route 66 Park and Visitor Center, where they picked up a souvenir magnet and their first state stamp for a growing collection. They sampled local orange soda—described as less sweet than typical varieties with a pronounced citrus flavor reminiscent of mandarin orange—and noted plans to save the bottles as trip mementos. The Rialto Theater impressed with its grand architecture, though it was closed during their visit. They also drove by the historic Joliet Prison (and a nearby women’s facility), noting its castle-like design and current use for haunted house events.

Lunch brought an authentic slice of small-town Americana at the Wilmington House Family Restaurant. The family-owned spot, operating since 1991, delivered comfort food: country fried steak with mashed potatoes and gravy for one traveler, and a grilled chicken croissant for the other.

Raspberry tea (made with real raspberries) stood in for unavailable sweet tea, and the warm service and generous portions left a strong impression. “It was quality food,” they noted, highlighting the tender steak, flavorful chicken, and even the buttered rolls and saltines that evoked old-school diner hospitality.

Just across the street, the towering Gemini Giant muffler man—sporting distinctive green metal flake paint—posed for photos alongside classic cars gathering for the Power Tour. A stop at the recommended Polka Dot Diner delivered refreshing ice cream cones packed with flavor, far superior to typical soft-serve. The vanilla particularly stood out for its richness.

Throughout the day, the Power Tour’s presence turned ordinary stops into impromptu car shows. Classic vehicles, including a striking green 1957 Chevrolet wagon, cruised past, delighting the couple who share a passion for vintage automobiles. They even spotted Blues Brothers replicas, including a prominent Blues Mobile prop at a local station.

As the day wound down with rain and a motel thunderstorm, reflection set in. Both travelers expressed surprise at how enjoyable downtown Chicago felt despite initial nerves about city driving. The prison’s ornate architecture, the sheer number of movable bridges in Joliet, and the friendly encounters with fellow travelers added depth to the experience.

Meeting other Southerners connected to the Power Tour in their own motel lobby underscored the trip’s communal spirit.

The first day on Route 66 proved both different from the many videos they had watched and deeply satisfying. Roadside attractions, family diners, and the steady stream of classic cars created lasting memories.

As they prepare to continue westward, the pair encourages others to experience the route—even if only for a state or two—emphasizing its accessibility and charm.

For Smilesalott and NationsTravels, this retirement adventure represents years of planning finally realized. With a tent packed for potential roughing it and an open itinerary, their journey promises more stories of Americana, unexpected delights, and the simple joy of the road ahead.

Viewers can follow the full series on their respective channels as the duo makes its way across the Mother Road.

Click here for Smileslott YouTube Channel and here for NationsTravels YouTube Page

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