Feature: Ribbons and Routes – Healing on the Mother Road

In the summer of 2026, as Route 66 celebrates its centennial, a group of friends from western New York will roll out of Chicago in old trucks and cars once owned by loved ones lost to cancer. Their journey isn’t just another bucket-list run across the Mother Road. It’s the heart of Ribbons and Routes, a new nonprofit born from grief, friendship, and a determination to turn personal loss into communal support.

Chris Comstock joined Route 66 Americana Archive to share the story. He, along with buddies Woody and Phil — all of whom have lost family members to cancer — originally planned a simple adventure: drive the full length of Route 66 and back in July using vehicles tied to their loved ones.

Chris will pilot his grandfather’s 1994 Ford F-150 XL, a truck bought new in late 1995 and owned for just six months before his grandfather passed from undiagnosed cancer.

What started as a personal tribute quickly grew. People reached out wanting to join, help, or simply be part of something meaningful. The friends realized they had the makings of a movement.

Locks for the Lost

Their first major project stands at the geographic midpoint of Route 66 in Adrian, Texas. At Dream Maker Station — the gift shop across from the halfway point sign and tied to the inspiration for the Cars character Flo — they installed a striking seven-foot-tall by twelve-foot-wide cancer ribbon monument fabricated from rebar.

The monument is called Locks for the Lost. Travelers are invited to attach padlocks engraved or marked with names and messages honoring those they’ve lost to cancer, survivors, or personal memories. Some purchase locks on-site with a donation to the nonprofit; others bring custom-made ones from home. The goal is simple and powerful: cover the rebar skeleton until it disappears beneath a shining tapestry of locks.

The installation trip itself was a sprint — leaving New York on a Thursday night, setting the monument by Saturday, and driving home. The owners of Dream Maker Station, Kelly and Jason Snyder, embraced the project immediately.

A Deeper Mission

Ribbons and Routes isn’t focused primarily on research funding. Instead, the organization aims to directly support individuals and families navigating cancer’s aftermath — whether that means financial help, physical assistance on unfinished projects, or simply someone to talk to who understands the weight of loss.

Host Jason Spiess spoke movingly about his own experiences: losing his mother to pancreatic cancer at a young age, his subsequent colon cancer battle (now six years cancer-free), and the isolating feeling when others don’t know how to talk about grief.

The nonprofit’s monthly gestures — like gas cards for those driving family members to treatment — and larger fundraising efforts seek to meet people in those real, daily struggles.

In June, they’re hosting Rock the Road, a classic car show and community event on June 19th at the American Legion in Campbell (often called “Camp Bell”), New York. The day will feature vehicles of all kinds, trophies, vendors, live music, and a rubber duck race fundraiser to support the July trip and collect more locks for placement.

The Centennial Run

The big journey begins around July 3rd from their hometown area, with the group aiming to be in Chicago for the 4th of July fireworks. Chris’s wife and children will travel with him through the first half of the trip to Adrian, where they hope to hold a special “ribbon placement” gathering around July 10th or 11th.

From there, the men will continue to Santa Monica and make their way back, mixing official Route 66 alignment with detours to places like the Grand Canyon, Las Vegas, and other meaningful stops. They expect mechanical adventures, summer heat (no A/C in the old Ford), and plenty of stories along the way.

They’re also offering to place locks on behalf of those who can’t make the trip themselves.

You can follow the journey and support the cause at: ribbonsandroutes.org

Whether you’re a Route 66 traveler looking for a meaningful stop in Adrian, a car enthusiast attending the June event in New York, or someone who simply wants to honor a loved one, Ribbons and Routes offers a place for remembrance and connection on America’s most iconic highway.

In a country where nearly everyone has been touched by cancer, this project reminds us that the road can heal — one mile, one memory, and one lock at a time.

Click here for Ribbons & Routes website

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.