There are days on Route 66 that feel like they were scripted by the Mother Road herself—equal parts heat, history, horsepower, and happy chaos. Day 6 of this unforgettable ride delivered all that and more, beginning at a buddy’s riverside spot in Topock, Arizona, and ending with prime rib at a classic casino in Laughlin.

The morning started with an enviable backdrop: Paul’s place sits right across the street from the Colorado River, where Arizona meets California.

“Check out this backdrop that Paul has to look at every day. Awesome,” the rider says, and it’s easy to see why. Before hitting the road, Paul gave a perfect lay of the land at Topock 66, a cool bar and eatery with the river literally at its doorstep.

Across the water lies California. Head north and you reach the lively channel of Pirates Cove—a spot famous for its shallow beach where jet boats pull up with tents, chairs, and full-day parties.

The area includes an RV park, gift shop, a big wooden pirate ship, and rentable cabins. Continue on and you’re into the Bullhead City/Laughlin area. Turn toward Lake Havasu and you’ll cruise through the scenic, narrow Topock Gorge (a no-wake zone perfect for slow, shady puttering on a hot day) before opening up into the broad waters of Lake Havasu itself.

Paul painted the bigger picture: these “lakes” are sections of the Colorado River dammed at both ends—Lake Mojave stretching 66 miles long and up to three miles wide.

With that geography lesson in hand, it was time to ride. The stretch from Topock to Oatman proved to be one of those rides riders chase: rugged, beautiful, and full of surprises.

Oatman: Where the Burros Run the Town

“Welcome to historic Oatman, Arizona. Established in 1915.” The sign says it all. Long before the pavement, an old road dating to 1902 wound through these hills. Today, the real locals own the streets—wild burros descended from the animals turned loose by 19th-century gold prospectors when the mines played out.

Managed by the Bureau of Land Management, these burros (smaller, wild cousins of domesticated donkeys, many sporting a distinctive stripe down their backs) roam freely. They stroll into businesses, pose for photos, and generally run the show.

“They pretty much run this town,” the rider notes with a laugh. One even stuck its head right into a tent at 3 a.m. the night before—definitely a trip low point, though the group took it in stride.

Oatman delivered pure Americana: quirky shops like Jackass Junction, friendly locals, and that unmistakable dusty-desert charm. The crew soaked it in, snapping photos, interacting with the burros, and marking a longtime bucket-list stop off the list. “I’ve seen Oatman in videos, but in person it’s really cool,” came the satisfied verdict.

The ride itself earned high praise: “Badass ride.” Winding roads, dramatic desert scenery, and that unbeatable feeling of freedom on two wheels through historic Arizona terrain.

Fellow Riders, Classic Iron, and Riverside Dinner

Back on the Mother Road, the group rolled toward Bullhead City and Laughlin. A highlight came when they stopped to admire a beautifully restored motorcycle and struck up a conversation with fellow enthusiasts from Fort Worth, Texas. Stories flowed about widow-maker roads, fresh tires, and screaming motors that “sound like three Ferraris.”

Later, at a local spot, they chatted with Bryce and others connected to Saddlesaur Ranch, swapping tales of campsites, Kawasaki KLX 500s, and the realities of riding these roads (Harleys included, though opinions differed on off-road capability).

As evening arrived, hunger led them to Don Laughlin’s Riverside Hotel and Casino. Paul had promised excellent food, and the group was not disappointed. Orders flew: chopped beef steak (medium), prime rib, mashed potatoes, ranch dressing on the side, and potato-bacon soup. The lively service and camaraderie made the meal the perfect cap to the day.

Reflections on the Road

Looking back on Day 6 (and sorting through the days-blurring-together fun of a long trip), the highs were clear: perfect weather, stunning scenery, meeting great people, and finally experiencing Oatman in the flesh. The infamous 3 a.m. burro wake-up call provided the main “low,” but even that became a story worth telling.

As the sun set over the Colorado River, the group savored steaks, cold drinks, and the satisfaction of another unforgettable day on America’s most iconic highway. Route 66 isn’t just about getting from Point A to Point B—it’s about the characters (human and equine), the history around every bend, and the friendships forged along the way.

Tomorrow? Day 7 awaits, with more miles, more memories, and more of that pure Route 66 magic.

Keep rolling, keep exploring, and remember: on the Mother Road, the burros always have the right of way.