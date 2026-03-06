As America gears up to celebrate the centennial of Route 66 in 2026—the iconic highway that has symbolized adventure, resilience, and the open road for a full century—a unique initiative is channeling that spirit into meaningful support for the women who keep its legacy alive.

The Route 66 Extraordinary Women Initiative, powered by the 100 Extraordinary Women platform and the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership, is raising funds to award micro-grants to women-owned or women-operated businesses and attractions along the historic route. Now, it’s teaming up with minor league baseball to bring even more energy and visibility to the cause.

Launched as part of broader centennial efforts, the program serves as a “birthday present” to Route 66, focusing on preservation, promotion, and economic vitality for the millions who live, work, and travel the Mother Road from Chicago to Los Angeles. At its core is the Route 66 Extraordinary Women Micro-Grant Program, which provides flexible, critical funding to help these ventures preserve historic properties, expand operations, stay afloat amid challenges, reopen after setbacks, or launch new endeavors entirely.

The challenges these women face are real and persistent: maintaining aging landmarks in the face of modern competition from chain businesses, weathering economic downturns (especially the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic), and simply keeping the lights on. Yet, their stories are ones of perseverance and passion—qualities that echo the enduring appeal of Route 66 itself.

Judy Walker, Owner/Operator – RJs Route 66 – Springfield, Missouri

To illustrate the impact, the initiative highlights several standout recipients from earlier rounds across Route 66 communities:

Tina Mion , an artist at the historic La Posada Hotel in Winslow, Arizona, who brings creative life to one of the route’s most beloved stops.

Amy Inouye , owner of Future Studio in Highland Park, California, contributing to local culture and entrepreneurship.

Marie Ryberg , who operates the Trail of Tears Memorial & Herb Garden in Jerome, Missouri, preserving important history and natural beauty.

Judy Walker, behind RJ’s Route 66 in Springfield, Missouri, keeping the spirit of the road alive through her business.

These women—and many others—embody the “extraordinary” in everyday resilience. As one supporter and past recipient, Dr. Terri Ryburn, put it: “I know the value of grants as a recipient, and I am happy to contribute so that others can benefit.”

The fundraising target is ambitiously symbolic: a minimum of $66,000 for the Visionary Fund. Donations are fully tax-deductible through the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership (a 501(c)(3) nonprofit), with funds held in escrow specifically for the program. Contributions can honor or remember special women in donors’ lives, and while the initiative centers on women-led efforts, men are warmly invited to join as allies.

Donor perks add a personal touch to the giving:

Gifts of $25 or more earn recognition on the Inland Empire 66ers and Centennial Commission websites.

A $1,000 pledge (spread over five years) secures permanent listing in the stadium, on-screen mentions during games, and an exclusive enamel pin featuring the official Route 66 Centennial logo.

Grant awards are decided by a dedicated review committee based on clear criteria, with an eye toward equitable distribution—including at least one grant per Route 66 state where applications permit.

Applications and full guidelines are available at roadahead.route66centennial.org, and inquiries can go to Bill Thomas, Chairman of the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership, at rt66theroadahead@gmail.com.

Adding a fresh, community-driven dimension to the effort is a new partnership with the Inland Empire 66ers, San Bernardino’s beloved minor league baseball team (affiliated with the Los Angeles Angels).

Announced in early 2026, this collaboration brings the initiative to the ballpark through events like “Party with a Purpose” gatherings. The 66ers help promote the program, spotlighting extraordinary women and drawing in new supporters.

It’s a fitting synergy: baseball’s grassroots charm mirrors Route 66’s all-American heritage, and the partnership serves as a potential pilot for engaging other minor league teams along the route in similar support.

In a time when historic highways face ongoing pressures, this initiative unites donors nationwide—women leading the charge, with allies cheering them on—to ensure Route 66’s stories, businesses, and attractions thrive for generations to come.

Whether through a modest gift, a major pledge, or simply spreading the word, supporters are invited to join the celebration in a way that truly matters: by empowering the women who make the Mother Road extraordinary.

To learn more, donate, or apply, visit the dedicated page at 100extraordinarywomen.com or the Road Ahead Partnership resources.

The road ahead looks brighter—and more inclusive—than ever.

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