The City of Lebanon began the process of changing the name of Elm Street to Route 66 with a public hearing at a City Council meeting on Tuesday of last week.

City Administrator Troy Schulte said the proposal is in honor of the Historic Route 66 Centennial. City officials said the change would simplify signage, enhance economic development opportunities and make it easier to promote tourism destinations.

“I believe this name change can provide significant benefits to Lebanon as a whole, but we need to hear from the people most directly affected by this proposed change,” City Administrator Troy Schulte said when announcing the hearing.

Elm Street carried U.S. Route 66 traffic through Lebanon from 1926 to 1957, when New Route 66 — today’s Interstate 44 — was built. Then, for many years, Elm Street was known as City Route 66.

Howard Fuller, after the meeting, holds a copy of House Bill 948 that includes a photo of the bill signing in 1998. He is in the photo.

More than 20 Lebanon-Laclede County Route 66 Society members and Route 66 supporters were in the audience in a show of support for the name change. The only person to speak in favor of the change at the meeting was Howard Fuller, a former Route 66 Society board member, who has campaigned 30 years for Elm Street to regain the Route 66 name.

Fuller cited House Bill 948, which became Missouri law in 1998, which reads: “All highways and roadways, and portions thereof, within this state which constituted the original United States Route 66, as determined by the Missouri department of transportation, shall be renamed ‘Route 66’ along those portions which constituted the original United States Route 66 and no political subdivision shall designate such portions otherwise.”

Then-State Rep. Beth Long sponsored the bill at Fuller’s request.

Fuller appeared before the council in 2017 with a similar request.

City Administrator Troy Schulte notified Elm Street residents and property owners by letter about Tuesday’s public hearing.