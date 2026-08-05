A quick drive up to Michigan to visit family allowed me to doubleback to Oklahoma City via Route 66 in Illinois. As it happens, I did not pick up the Mother Road until I was in Livingston County, Illinois, specifically the village of Dwight, which was laid out in 1854 by railroad magnates of the time, including railroad funder and promoter Henry Dwight.

Driving into Dwight, I was impressed with the punching-above-its-weight quality of the community. After all, noted architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed Dwight’s First National Bank building, while a Route 66 icon – the Ambler’s Texaco Gas Station – is also within the village limits.

Additionally, I didn’t know it at the time, but later I discovered that in September 1860, British Queen Victoria’s son, the Crown Prince Albert, was traveling through the United States – albeit under the guise of “Lord Renfrew.” Prince Albert would stay at the farmhouse of James C. Spencer, one of Dwight’s founders. While at Spencer farm, Prince Albert would hunt quail and prairie chicken and attend the local Presbyterian church before departing the railroad village.

GOOD EATS

But when one finds themselves on Route 66, eventually the search for food to eat becomes a goal. And in Dwight, Illinois, look no further than the Old Route 66 Family Restaurant.

Before you even walk into the restaurant, you are overwhelmed by the Route 66 imagery and icons. Once inside, there is even more Route 66 memorabilia on display. And there is also a healthy amount of Route 66-themed merchandise available for the Sixty-Sixers who can’t pass up a shirt or a mug or magnet, to mention a few.

But when we walked in, it was mainly about the food, from the wings and wraps to the salads and sandwiches. All with that definitive Route 66 twist.

“I stick to their omelets, because they’re really good. But at dinner time I’ll try anything. They have really good food,” said Dwight area resident Colleen Lawrence who was at the restaurant with her companion, Steve Anderson. Lawrence added that she and Anderson “hoped to one day (travel Route 66) on their motorcycle.” A goal of many we have come across here on Route 66.

Back on Route 66, just a little south of town, we pulled to the side of the road and got out as police lights flashed and bicycle riders from various Illinois police and sheriff’s departments pedaled on by, with their cop escorts, most of them smiling and waving as we waved back. It was another Route 66-themed bike ride – all for a good cause, I imagine.

HAMEL RIDE

In Hamel, Illinois, further on down the road from Dwight, and past the capital city of Springfield, Tom and Deborah Chittenden, of Fremont, California, were taking a break from the

“We’re retired. We didn’t have any special plans for the month of July, so we just took off,” said Deborah.

“We’re celebrating our 50th wedding anniversary,” said Tom. “When we were married, we left the reception on a Honda motorcycle.”

As for their current motorcycle journey on Route 66, when they left Fremont, they cut through Yosemite and over to Barstow and Needles, linking up with Route 66 before crossing into Arizona and points east.

“We said, ‘Well, we’re on Route 66. Let’s see how far we go,” Tom said.

He continued by sharing a story about how they were cruising along, somewhere in New Mexico, where 66 – without warning – goes from asphalt to dirt road.

“No signs. No nothing,” said Deborah, adding that it took a good half-mile for them to slow down. “The road went through, eventually, it went back to pavement.”

Archive was written and produced by Andrew Griffin. Griffin is a lifelong Americana enthusiast who has a wife, three kids, three cats and two dogs. He is a journalist and is the author of “Rock Catapult: 1966 -The Launch of Modern Rock n Roll.” Andrew also teaches marketing and journalism at Oklahoma City University - a stone’s throw away from Route 66.

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