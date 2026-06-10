DuPage's Duck Stop: Duckee's Travel Center off Route 66

In the long, unfolding story of Route 66, gas stations and travel centers have always been more than mere pit stops. They are the beating heart of the journey—places where travelers refuel, refresh, and reconnect with the open road.

While the historic highway has transformed over the past century from dirt two-lane to interstate-adjacent corridors, some stops still capture that classic American spirit with modern flair.

Just off the route in Hodgkins, Illinois, at Exit 22 on I-294 (10075th Street), stands one such place: Duck Stop Travel Center, known to regulars as Duckies.

I sat down with “the Wild Duck” himself at this brand-new facility—opened about six months ago in December—for a conversation that reveals why Duckies feels like a genuine evolution of the Route 66 travel stop tradition.

Quality, Dignity, and the Evolution of the C-Store

The Wild Duck knows the industry inside and out. He’s watched convenience stores evolve from basic milk-and-bread operations in the late 1940s and ’50s to today’s sprawling travel plazas. At Duckies, the emphasis is squarely on quality, cleanliness, dignity, and value.

“We emphasize quality, number one,” the Wild Duck explains, “whether it’s the quality of the bathrooms, especially the food, cleanliness, dignity, and a lot of varieties for our customers.”

That commitment shines brightest in the bathrooms—14 private suites, each offering the privacy and comfort of a hotel restroom rather than the typical “barnyard stall” layout found elsewhere. Stocked with premium Charmin and cleaned every 20 minutes (with steam cleanings daily), they’ve quickly become a standout feature for Route 66 travelers, especially women and families.

The showers upstairs are described as “Four Seasons Ritz-Carlton type”—luxury amenities that serve as a welcome refuge for truckers and road-trippers alike.

Real Food, Made to Order

In an era when many travel centers rely on franchise uniformity and pre-packaged fare, Duckies doubles down on fresh, made-to-order offerings at surprisingly accessible prices.

Breakfast : A “Major League” spread for $6.75 featuring cage-free organic brown eggs, quality bacon/sausage, croissants, potato buns, and more.

Signature Items : Italian beef sourced and prepared in-house from Costco (no mystery meat), quarter-pound hot dogs for $3.50, real skirt steak sandwiches ($14.25), and burgers.

Sides : Crinkle-cut fries cooked in beef tallow with a signature salt-pepper-garlic spice blend that keeps them crisp even for drive-thru customers.

Fresh Extras: Daily-cut fruit cups, house-roasted meats for grab-and-go sandwiches, and premium Lavazza coffee (drip for just $1 with your own cup).

Even the desserts carry that authentic touch: 10% butterfat ice cream with Ghirardelli toppings or house-cooked strawberry sauce, plus fresh-popped cheese and caramel corn (with 10% of popcorn sales going to veterans).

Their famous Chicago chocolate cake—made with a secret mayonnaise ingredient—brings a taste of the city to the road.

Everything is cooked to order, with no pressed meats or weeks-old sandwiches. It’s fast, but never prefab.

Full-Service Heart in a Self-Service World

Duckies brings back the human touch that many modern stops have lost. Staff make eye contact, engage customers, learn where they’re headed, and even hand out rubber duckies to kids.

The owner personally thanks patrons. Outside, the lot stays spotless with constant litter pickup and daily pump cleaning.

A massive 80-by-50-foot American flag flies high on a 150-foot pole, visible for miles. The building itself is striking—42 feet tall with soaring interior ceilings (23 feet on the first floor). It’s patriotic, family-friendly, and thoughtfully designed with separate parking for cars and trucks, plus plans for a fenced pet relief area.

Drivers appreciate the premium Mobile Synergy fuel, a full liquor selection (available via drive-thru thanks to their gaming license), slot machines, and even a “white glove” convenience where purchases are loaded into your vehicle.

A Beta for the Future

This Hodgkins location serves as the flagship—“our beta”—with ambitious plans to roll out 25–30 more across Illinois before expanding regionally. Located just south of I-55 and 10 minutes from Oak Brook, it sits dead center between Indiana and Wisconsin, perfectly positioned for Chicago-area travelers heading west on the modern Route 66 corridor.

For classic car enthusiasts, truckers, families, and anyone chasing that nostalgic road trip vibe, Duckies delivers safety, quality, and genuine hospitality.

As the Wild Duck puts it, they aim to be “the family-friendly operation” that makes the Route 66 adventure better—blending old-school service with new-school standards.

Next time you’re rolling through the Chicago area on the Mother Road, make the stop at Duck Stop Travel Center.

Clean bathrooms, honest food, and that unmistakable ducky love just might restore your faith in the American roadside.

Duckies Duck Stop Travel Center

10075th Street, Hodgkins, IL

Exit 22 on I-294

myduckstop.com

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com