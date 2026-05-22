As Memorial Day weekend launches the summer travel season and families gear up for Fourth of July road trips, many Americans are setting their sights on the ultimate symbol of freedom and adventure: Route 66, the Mother Road, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

While cruising the historic highway offers classic motels, neon signs, and stretches of open sky, one Georgia farmer’s grandson is encouraging travelers to look closer at what lies between the roadside attractions—the vast fields that represent the backbone of the nation.

The Real Americana Rolling Past Your Window

Tom, host of The Lion’s Den, grew up on a farm and still feels a deep connection to the land.

“That is food, my friends. That is Americana,” he says of the endless rows of corn and other crops that stretch to the horizon. What many drivers view as simple scenery becomes something far more meaningful when you understand what you’re seeing.

As you drive west on the Mother Road, cutting through the heartland, you’re not just passing fields—you’re witnessing the oldest industry in human history. Farming stretches back at least 10,000 to 12,000 years. Today, it continues to sustain the country, even as its scale and priorities raise important questions.

The Numbers Behind the Landscape

The United States contains roughly 2.26 billion acres of land, with about 1.9 billion classified as agricultural. Yet only around 390 million acres are cropland. Of that, just 70 to 80 million acres grow food directly for human consumption. The rest—nearly 300 million acres—primarily produces feed for livestock. Corn alone covers 80 to 90 million acres, much of it destined for animals or biofuel rather than dinner tables.

This imbalance concerns Tom. “We really need some more food acreage,” he notes. While traveling Route 66, drivers will witness both productive farmland and large tracts used for wildflowers, Christmas trees, wineries, and other non-food agricultural purposes. He suggests a more balanced approach—using portions of large holdings for food production while preserving the beauty and diversity of the land.

The Gamble Along the Highway

Farming has always been a high-risk venture. Weather, equipment costs, taxes, insurance, and labor create constant uncertainty. The average American farm spans about 489 acres, though sizes vary regionally. In Georgia, where travelers often head south on Interstate 75 toward Savannah or Panama City, farms average closer to 250 acres and produce key crops like peanuts, pecans, blueberries, and cotton, along with the state’s massive poultry industry.

In 2025 alone, 15,000 farms changed hands nationwide. Some were absorbed by larger operations, while others simply faded. Generational succession is becoming harder as younger people move toward urban opportunities, raising long-term questions about who will tend these fields in the future.

Advice for Mother Road Travelers

If you’re planning to chase the Mother Road this summer, preparation is essential. Many stretches remain remote, with long gaps between gas stations, food, and cell service. Tom advises getting your vehicle fully serviced, carrying extra supplies, and using the official Route 66 Guide from the National Park Service—the most accurate resource for navigating the historic alignment.

Along the way, take time to appreciate the farms. Stop at authentic farmers markets when possible, where vendors sell only what they grow or make themselves. These markets offer a direct connection to the people working the land and the freshest local produce available.

The Heart of the Journey

The Mother Road has always been about more than just getting from one place to another. It’s about experiencing America in its raw, authentic form. As you drive past golden fields of corn and swaying grain, remember that these are not just pretty pictures—they are the foundation of our food system and a vital part of our national identity.

This summer, as millions take to the highways, Tom’s message is clear: slow down just enough to truly see the land. The farms along Route 66 and across the country are feeding the nation, preserving tradition, and keeping America rooted.

So load up the car, hit the Mother Road, and celebrate not only the open highway—but the hardworking hands that make the journey possible.

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.