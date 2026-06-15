Illinois is where the Mother Road begins — and for travel host Samantha Brown, it’s where the soul of Route 66 comes alive.

Brown recently traveled the Illinois stretch of Route 66 with her longtime stylist and road-trip companion Christina, spending four days discovering the history, quirks, and community that make this highway unlike any other.

The journey began at Old Joliet Prison, where former warden Dennis Wolff recalled hosting the cast of The Blues Brothers during filming. From there, Brown and Christina followed the road south, stopping at the Polk-a-Dot Drive In in Braidwood, where Route 66 author and preservationist John Weiss explained how 60% of travelers on this road come from other countries — drawn by a hunger for authentic Americana.

In Pontiac, the Pontiac-Oakland Auto Museum offered a deep dive into automotive nostalgia, while Bob Waldmire’s iconic Land Yacht stood as a testament to one man’s devotion to the road.

Day two brought Wally’s massive roadside stop, the Tudor Revival Sprague’s Super Service in Normal, and the beloved Funks Grove, where pure maple sirup — spelled with an “I” by family tradition — has been made since the 1890s.

In McLean, Arcadia’s Playable Arcade Museum transported visitors back to gaming’s golden age, while Springfield offered profound stops at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and the Route History Museum, where Dr. Stacy Grundy illuminated the experiences of Black travelers navigating Jim Crow-era Route 66 with the aid of The Negro Motorist Green Book.

No Route 66 trip through Springfield would be complete without a stop at Cozy Dog Drive In, where Buzz Waldmire — brother of the legendary Route 66 artist Bob Waldmire — serves fresh-made corn dogs from a recipe dating back to 1946.

The journey concluded at the Cahokia Mounds, a UNESCO World Heritage Site preserving a 1,000-year-old Native civilization, before reaching the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge — the dramatic finale spanning the Mississippi River into Missouri.

As Brown reflected at journey’s end: Route 66 is not just a road. It’s the people, the places, and the stories waiting to be heard.

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