As Route 66 celebrates its centennial, travelers continue to discover the rich layers of history, architecture, and Americana concentrated in New Mexico. In downtown Albuquerque, where the highway once swung north toward Santa Fe before the 1937 Santa Fe Cutoff realigned it east-west along Central Avenue, two historic alignments literally cross paths at the intersection of Fourth Street and Central.

This “Double 66” corner features historic signage on every quadrant, a visible reminder of the road’s evolution. Fourth Street carried the original 1926 alignment northward through Albuquerque toward Santa Fe, while the later Central Avenue route streamlined east-west travel.

The Central Avenue stretch alone runs 18 miles through the city, lined with motels, businesses, and gas stations that defined the highway’s midcentury heyday.

Nearby, the KiMo Theater stands as one of downtown Albuquerque’s most celebrated landmarks. Opened in 1927, the theater blends Pueblo Revival architecture with Art Deco elements in a distinctive style that draws Route 66 pilgrims from around the world. Just across the way, the Bliss Building—dating to 1905—tells a more contemporary story. Red-tagged and partially collapsed in recent months, the former home of Lindy’s Diner serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing historic preservation along the route.

A short distance west on Central Avenue sits another beloved icon: the Dog House Drive-In. Established in 1948 and relocated in the 1960s, the spot retains its iconic neon wiener dog sign. Long a stop for Mother Road travelers, it gained wider fame through appearances in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Classic carhop service still delivers foot-long chili dogs with cheese to waiting vehicles—an ideal roadside meal for eastbound adventurers.

Just blocks away lies Albuquerque’s Old Town. For the centennial, a striking new neon sign welcomes visitors to the city’s historic plaza, established by Spanish colonists in 1706. The plaza and surrounding adobe structures embody centuries of layered history: Spanish colonial roots, Mexican independence, the Mexican-American War, Civil War skirmishes (including Confederate occupation), and the later arrival of the railroad and Route 66 tourism. Buildings like Casa de Armijo, with its thick adobe walls once used as a fortress, now house shops and Native American vendors.

A standout attraction in Old Town is the American International Rattlesnake Museum and Gift Shop. For 36 years, owner Bob Meyers has operated this educational roadside institution, housing dozens of rattlesnakes and other reptiles.

On a recent cage-cleaning day, Meyers shared insights into venomous species, rescue operations (saving snakes from people as often as the reverse), and the museum’s mission to foster respect rather than fear for these misunderstood creatures.

Highlights include long-term residents like Molly the Gila monster, reportedly one of the oldest living in captivity at 38 years old, alongside educational displays, curiosities such as an antique opium humidor, Steve Irwin memorabilia, and a broad collection of herpetological artifacts. The museum blends genuine science education with classic roadside eccentricity, distinguishing it from older, more exploitative snake exhibits once common along Route 66.

Santa Fe Side Quest: The Original Alignment

From Albuquerque, the pre-1937 alignment leads north to Santa Fe. Though modern development has widened much of the route, gems remain. The El Rey Court, an original 1936 adobe-style auto court, survived the realignment and has been lovingly expanded and restored. With its lush courtyards, pool, restaurant, and distinctive Southwestern character, it stands as a prime overnight destination for future travelers.

Santa Fe itself offers a dramatic contrast to typical Route 66 roadside stops. One of the oldest European-founded cities in North America, its Plaza area dates to 1610. The Palace of the Governors, built that same year, served as the seat of Spanish, Mexican, and eventually U.S. territorial government and is now a museum. Nearby, the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi and the striking La Fonda on the Plaza hotel—built in the 1920s in exuberant Pueblo style—exemplify the city’s unique architectural blend.

A few blocks away stand the San Miguel Mission (often called the oldest church in the United States, with roots in 1610 and reconstruction after the Pueblo Revolt) and the adjacent “oldest house in America,” an adobe structure with walls possibly dating to the 1640s. While other sites in St. Augustine, Florida, and active Pueblo communities also claim ancient status, these landmarks remain powerful stops for Route 66 travelers tracing the original alignment and the old Santa Fe Trail.

Nightfall on the Mother Road

After a full day spanning centuries of history, travelers can rest at the Sunset Motel further east on the post-1937 alignment. This rare property remains owned and operated by the original family, preserving an authentic slice of Route 66 hospitality as the journey continues toward Chicago.

From Double 66 intersections and neon-lit diners to 300-year-old plazas and educational reptile museums, New Mexico delivers one of the most historically dense and visually captivating segments of the Mother Road.

As the highway marks its 100th anniversary, these places remind travelers that Route 66 is not just about the pavement—it’s about the living layers of American history that surround it.

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Article, interviews and feature stories are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.