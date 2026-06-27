Did Route 66 Speak Softly While Crossing Kansas’s Rainbow Bridge?

This is the tale of a bridge that refused to die.

I stood there with my travel companion Gouda on a quiet stretch of old U.S. Route 66 in Cherokee County, Kansas, the kind of morning where the light hits the concrete just right and you can almost hear the ghosts of Model T’s and early trucks rumbling past. The Rainbow Bridge—properly known as the Brush Creek Bridge—rose before us like a quiet monument to ambition and endurance. Not some grand cathedral of steel, mind you, but a graceful, single-span concrete arch that has carried travelers across Brush Creek since 1923. We walked it. We drove it. And in doing so, we stepped into living history.

You see, back in the early 1920s, southeastern Kansas was a land of lead and zinc mines. The communities of Galena, Riverton, and Baxter Springs needed a better way to move people and ore. So engineers set to work. James Barney Marsh, an Iowa bridge designer with a poet’s eye for curves, had patented his innovative Marsh rainbow arch design in 1912. It combined concrete and steel in a way that was both strong and strikingly elegant—those twin arches evoking rainbows frozen in time. The Brush Creek Bridge became part of that vision: one of several Marsh arches built along this corridor to link the mining towns with modern concrete roads.

Two others once stood nearby, crossing the Spring River. They’re gone now—victims of progress and realignment in the early 1990s. But this one survived. Why? Because people cared. Because Route 66 enthusiasts, local historians, Cherokee County, and the National Park Service saw something worth saving.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1983, the Rainbow Bridge stands today as the sole surviving Marsh rainbow arch bridge on the entire length of the Mother Road. It is living history—concrete and steel that still carries tires and footsteps exactly where thousands of Dust Bowl migrants, postwar dreamers, and Sunday drivers once rolled.

The list of conversation topics of substance and surface from this one bridge is as long as Route 66 itself.

Gouda and I felt that history under our feet as we walked across. The bridge is not long, but every step echoes. You can picture the 1926 alignment when this was brand new—part of the great national experiment that was Route 66. Later bypassed, it became a quiet county road, yet it refused to fade. Locals say it has worn graffiti like battle scars and been painted white again to reclaim its dignity. In 2023 it marked its centennial, a milestone that felt less like celebration and more like quiet defiance: I am still here.

There’s a philosophy in that endurance. There’s something about how the past isn’t sealed in museums but walks alongside us if we slow down long enough to listen. Standing on the Rainbow Bridge, you hear it. The wind through the arches. The creek below. The faint hum of a car crossing where so many others have gone before. It’s not nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake. It’s proof that the American roadside still has soul—imagination and care poured into something as practical as a bridge.

Later we drove it, slow and deliberate, the way you’re meant to experience these old alignments. Gouda sat alert in the passenger seat, ears perked as if he too sensed the weight of the years. From the car you get the full sweep: the elegant rise of the arches, the way the structure frames the Kansas sky like a portal between eras. This is no roadside attraction with a gift shop. It’s simply there—open, driveable, waiting for those who still seek the real Mother Road.

The Rainbow Bridge reminds us that Route 66 was never just pavement. It was connection. It was the promise that even a short concrete span over a modest creek could be beautiful, built to last, and worthy of memory. Thanks to preservationists who fought for it, that promise endures. The bridge links not only banks of Brush Creek but past and present, traveler and place.

So if you find yourself in Cherokee County, make the detour. Walk it with someone—or a good dog—who also understands the joy of discovery. Drive it slowly. Let the living history settle into your bones. Because in a world of interstates and hurried miles, places like this whisper an older truth: the best stories aren’t always loud. Sometimes they’re graceful arches of concrete that have carried America forward, one crossing at a time.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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