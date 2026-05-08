DeCamp Station: A Century of Roadhouse Charm on Illinois’ Original Route 66

Nestled just three miles outside of town and right on the original alignment of Route 66, DeCamp Station stands as one of the Mother Road’s most authentic surviving treasures. As the historic roadhouse celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2026, co-owner Johanna Becker is keeping the spirit of miners, mobsters, and classic Americana alive.

From Kit Home to Roadhouse Legend

Originally built in 1910 as a Montgomery Ward “kit home” (a competitor to the famous Sears catalog houses), the structure was relocated in the early 1930s to its current spot and began operating as a roadhouse. It is the last remaining building from a former coal mining camp located behind the property.

For nearly a century, miners came through its doors for food, drinks, and camaraderie. Today, the theme “Miners, Mobsters, and the Mother Road” perfectly captures its layered history.

“We are located on the original alignment of Old Route 66 that runs through Staunton,” Becker explained. While later alignments of the iconic highway bypassed the area, DeCamp Station remains firmly planted on the historic path.

DeCamp Station is far more than just a quick photo stop. The kitchen turns out highly regarded thin-crust pizzas made fresh daily — hand-rolled shells, scratch-made sauce, and a signature in-house sausage recipe that locals crave. A popular house dressing and classic roadhouse fare round out the menu.

Outside, the property offers a genuine slice of small-town Americana: an old dirt baseball diamond and two volleyball courts. The field hosts local Little League games (the Staunton Storm organization) and draws teams from surrounding areas.

“It gets used,” Becker confirmed, noting the challenges of Illinois spring weather but the joy when the sun comes out and games roll on.

Inside, visitors find live music, monthly karaoke, a newly added jukebox, and a welcoming atmosphere that feels like stepping back in time.

Celebrating 100 Years with Monthly Parties

DeCamp Station is marking its centennial with twelve special events throughout 2026. Each celebration features live entertainment, themed giveaways for the first 100 guests, and additional souvenirs available for purchase.

Past events included etched 100-year anniversary glasses, foam microphones for music lovers, and replica license plates.

The May event will offer colorful car window decals with Route 66 messaging.

Winter events drew strong crowds, while spring turnout has been lighter as outdoor activities ramp up — but the energy remains high. “They’re wonderful,” Becker said of the parties.

Location: 3 miles off Interstate 55 on the original Route 66 alignment near Staunton, Illinois (Madison County). Roughly 45 minutes from St. Louis and four hours from Chicago.

Hours (as of the interview): Fridays and Saturdays, 4–10 p.m. Daytime hours are expected to begin around mid-May (Thursdays–Saturdays opening at noon).

Don’t Miss:

The famous thin-crust pizza

One of Route 66’s official postcard murals on the side of the building (featuring local icons like a plate of spaghetti and a nod to the beloved Henry’s Rabbit Ranch)

Photo opportunities around the historic roadhouse

Live music and the classic jukebox

Travelers can follow DeCamp Station on Facebook for the latest event details, hours, and updates. The page serves as the primary communication hub, with messages going directly to the team.

In an era when many small-town institutions have faded, DeCamp Station continues to thrive as a working roadhouse with deep roots and an eye on the future. Whether you’re chasing the perfect Route 66 pizza, catching a ballgame on a dirt diamond, or simply soaking in the history of a 1910 kit home turned centennial landmark, this Illinois gem delivers that unmistakable Americana experience.

As Johanna Becker and her team like to say — stop by, grab a slice, take some pictures, and make some memories on the Mother Road.

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Learn more about the Route 66 Centennial and how you can participate here!

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