The 2026 Hot Rod Power Tour kicked off under familiar skies at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Illinois, where hundreds of enthusiasts gathered for the first official day of the long-haul adventure down the Mother Road toward Oklahoma. The air hummed with the promise of miles ahead, last-minute preparations, and the unmistakable camaraderie that defines this annual pilgrimage of American iron.

Visitors encountered a sea of vehicles ranging from meticulously restored classics to reliable daily drivers pressed into service when project cars refused to cooperate. One participant arrived in a 2016 Chevy Tahoe adorned with Power Tour stickers and QR codes linking to the Street Ride Garage channel — a pragmatic choice for covering serious distance while ensuring a safe return home. As the walk-through began, the first order of business was a light-hearted announcement over the PA for a second-generation Camaro RS from Kentucky whose owner had left the lights on.

The field showcased the full spectrum of Hot Rod culture. A striking 1968 Chevelle convertible, fresh from what appeared to be a recent frame-off restoration, sat ready for a new owner.

Nearby, former police cruisers turned enthusiasts’ rides drew attention, including a Crown Vic-style unit from Indiana featuring American flag graphics, an eagle motif, a full cage, and modern pursuit equipment. Multiple Tahoes, Grand Cherokees, and even a Honda Element proved that when the dream car isn’t ready, a trustworthy modern vehicle earns its place on the tour.

Muscle cars dominated many conversations. Multiple Chevelles from the mid-1960s appeared in various states of perfection, alongside Camaros — including Z/28 models and Rally Sport variants. One standout featured a striking color combination reminiscent of classic Beetle palettes, equipped with a five-speed transmission and what sounded like an LS swap.

Plymouth Road Runners, a black GTX, and a patina’d Impala with upgraded suspension and a carbureted LS under the hood represented the blend of original character and modern performance that defines much of today’s scene.

Specialty builds added character throughout the grounds. A Hellcat-swapped AMC Hornet, a regular at these events, made its return after a quick rear-end swap earlier in the season.

Hearse enthusiasts were well-represented, including one with American Racing Torq Thrust wheels and another with a clean LS swap. A 1975 Cadillac listed for $12,500 sat alongside a small-block 1932 Ford, while a low-mileage 1978 Dodge Aspen with a Slant-Six drew interest as a potential reliable long-hauler.

In the premium parking areas reserved for higher-tier participants, the stakes rose with Scat Pack Challengers, high-end Monte Carlos, and pro-touring builds. A distinctive Ford Fairlane wagon sporting a Mercury Capri front clip on a Fox-body platform stood out for its clean, simple execution. Early 1970s Chrysler New Yorkers reminded onlookers of the unmatched highway comfort offered by vintage full-size Mopars.

The drag strip provided additional excitement as crews prepped the surface. Participants and spectators alike anticipated runs from bone-stock street cars turning low 16- to 18-second passes alongside more serious machines. Storm clouds loomed, threatening to interrupt the action, but the energy remained high as engines revved and tires laid down rubber.

Throughout the day, the gathering embodied the spirit of the Power Tour: imperfect plans, backup vehicles, and a shared love of American automotive heritage.

Whether it was a meticulously restored Chevelle, a retired police interceptor, or a modern SUV wearing fresh stickers, every car on the grounds contributed to the rolling celebration of Route 66 Americana.

As the sun moved across the Illinois sky and the first day drew to a close, participants returned to their rides — some polished showpieces, others dependable workhorses — ready for the miles ahead. The Road continues to call, and the Hot Rod Power Tour answers with pistons, passion, and plenty of stories still to be told.

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