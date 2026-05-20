Gallup, New Mexico greeted the riders with a biting 28-degree morning. Bundled against the cold, Ben, Dylan, Chris, and the second Dylan saddled up for what they hoped would be a landmark day—roughly 600 miles, heavy on authentic Route 66 mileage, and punctuated by the search for meaningful souvenirs to carry home.

“It’s a privilege to ride a motorcycle this morning,” one declared with a laugh, as they gassed up, snacked up, and pointed their bikes east.

Plans on the Mother Road rarely survive first contact, and this day proved no exception. The crew aimed for the KOA in Elk City, Oklahoma—the same one from their opening night—but the road had other ideas. What unfolded instead was a raw, unfiltered slice of modern Route 66 travel: equal parts frustration, serendipity, beauty, and melancholy.

Early stops for gifts proved elusive. A promising travel center with a casino yielded little beyond fuel. A wreck on I-40, apparently caused by brutal crosswinds, served as a stark reminder of the conditions. Just outside Albuquerque, they pulled into the brand-new Route 66 Visitor Center at 12300 I-40.

The timing was unfortunate—the center had only been open two weeks. While it already hosted food trucks and live music, merchandise was scarce. Still, the riders recognized its future potential as a must-stop destination and enjoyed the mountain views before pressing on.

Tucumcari Delivers the Goods

With time slipping away, the group turned to ChatGPT for guidance on the best spot for Route 66 memorabilia between Gallup and Amarillo. The AI delivered: Tucumcari, New Mexico. They arrived, fueled up, grabbed lunch and snacks, and began exploring.

The town did not disappoint. They first encountered a shuttered, atmospheric old motel proudly displaying its Clint Eastwood connection—an eerie but quintessentially Route 66 vignette. A recommended gift shop had closed just minutes earlier (the owner had left to get her car windows tinted), but the Tucumcari Welcome Center, housed in a former Texaco station and run by a dedicated couple for 13 years, more than made up for it. The riders scored cool souvenirs here and soaked in the small-town hospitality.

Another nearby classic gas station, once home to a popular gift shop, stood silent. Its owner had closed due to health issues, though some of his merchandise remained available across the street. The riders waited patiently for photos with the vintage pumps, another reminder that the icons of the highway are fading but still fiercely loved by those who remain.

The Real Route 66 Experience

After Tucumcari, the group committed to as much original pavement as possible. The decision brought a powerful mix of emotions. Excitement coursed through them as they cruised the old alignment, but it was tempered by the sight of abandoned homes, empty storefronts, and spooky derelict motels. “It came with a mix of emotions and surprises,” the footage reflects.

One surprise arrived literally at 60 mph: smooth pavement suddenly gave way to gravel. The riders had overshot a return to I-40 near San Jon and found themselves on a remote stretch of what remained of 66. Rather than frustration, they embraced the adventure. “This is sick,” one said, taking in the endless straight roads, lonely crossroads, and distant interstate. A small graveyard and sandy shoulders added to the otherworldly feel. After a few miles of rattling, they returned to pavement and eventually I-40, but the detour became one of the day’s most memorable highlights.

As New Mexico gave way to Texas, the realities of contemporary Route 66 travel became clear. Staying strictly on the historic route through this stretch requires constant navigation—hopping on and off I-40, crossing back and forth to chase the old path. The lack of continuous original road humbled the group, who hadn’t fully researched this section beforehand.

A Realistic Ending in Amarillo

By late day, the cumulative toll of cold wind, rough roads, gravel, and long miles made itself felt. The original goal of Elk City slipped out of reach. They made the sensible call to stop in Amarillo, Texas, finding a hotel and calling it a night. No more cameras—just good company, rest, and recovery.

Day Four captured the essence of a genuine Route 66 motorcycle journey. It wasn’t a polished postcard ride. It was cold mornings, closed shops, helpful locals, surprise gravel, ghost-town melancholy, and the simple joy of chasing the dotted line on the map. The souvenirs from Tucumcari will serve as tangible reminders, but the real treasures were the views, the detours, and the stories collected along the way.

As the riders often say: plans change. On Route 66, that’s not a bug—it’s the feature.

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.