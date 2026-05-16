On the fifth day of their eastbound journey along the Mother Road, the Intrepid Skiardos left Arizona behind and headed toward New Mexico. The day featured classic roadside attractions, quirky history, and plenty of vintage character in the town of Holbrook.

Early in the drive, travelers spotted rabbits hopping near the highway as the soundtrack of the day came from Phoenix musician Rad Stacy. Upon reaching Holbrook, the duo made a memorable stop at the Wigwam Motel.

Built in 1950, this collection of concrete teepee cabins was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2002. The motel famously inspired the Cozy Cone Motel in Pixar’s animated film Cars.

Classic cars parked in front of the wigwams added to the authentic 1950s atmosphere and created ideal photo opportunities.

Nearby, the travelers explored pieces of petrified wood from Petrified Forest National Park. One traveler expressed surprise at how the ancient logs felt like solid rock. A whimsical roadside sign reading “Sleep in a wigwam if you turn 90°” captured the playful spirit of the stop.

Later, the group visited the historic El Rancho Hotel and its celebrated 49er Bar. The bar is known for the colorful story of John Wayne supposedly riding his horse inside, ordering a beer for himself and his horse.

While the tale may be part legend, the El Rancho embraces it fully. The bar’s rich Western decor and old-school atmosphere make it a standout destination for Route 66 enthusiasts.

As the sun began to set, the travelers reflected on a full day of preserved history, roadside wonders, and the unique character that still defines this stretch of the Mother Road. Many historic buildings remain, while others exist only in memory.

A highlight of the day was locating the “bunny” teased earlier on Instagram, celebrated with local craft beer from Mother Road Brewing Company.

Day 5 ended with a sense of satisfaction and growing anticipation for the adventures awaiting in New Mexico.

From sleeping in a wigwam to touching million-year-old stone and raising a glass at a legendary Western bar, Holbrook delivered a perfect blend of nostalgia, natural wonder, and Route 66 charm.

The Mother Road continues to reward those who travel it with stories, surprises, and memories that linger long after the journey moves on.

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