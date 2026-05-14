Good morning from the Mother Road. As the sun rises over Amarillo, Texas, on Day 5 of a centennial Route 66 road trip with Nerds on the Go, the birds are chirping, hats are on, fresh shirts are proudly worn, and the call of the open road is irresistible.

This 100th anniversary journey is hitting its stride, blending familiar icons with fresh alignments and plenty of roadside surprises.

Cadillac Country

First stop: the legendary Cadillac Ranch. Half-buried Cadillacs tilt skyward in a Texas field like a surreal art installation. Spray paint cans rattle as visitors leave their marks—somewhere on these cars are the names “Nerds on the Go.” They note it’s still cool, though they’ve grown partial to the cleaner, more eclectic “Slug Bug” version elsewhere. Trash cans keep it tidy, and the spirit of creative chaos endures.

Just down the road stands the eye-catching Second Amendment Cowboy at the Cadillac RV Park. A towering cowboy with two big guns pointed outward greets drivers, surrounded by colorful Cadillacs (including a pink one rumored to have Elvis ties) housing figures like John Wayne, Willie Nelson, and the King himself.

The attached gift shop delivers strong 100th anniversary vibes with matching shirts and hats featuring spray-painted Cadillacs—perfect centennial merch snapped up on the spot.

Magnolia Memories and the Exact Middle

A quick pull-in at the historic Magnolia Gas Station in Amarillo offers vintage pumps, a Texas 66 shield, and a preserved interior best viewed through the windows (tours available via the local Chamber of Commerce). The classic architecture and donation box remind travelers of the route’s preservation spirit.

Then it’s onward to Adrian, Texas—the official Midpoint of Route 66. At the MidPoint Café, the famous “pie face” awaits (though closed on this Monday), but the photo ops do not disappoint. Stand right on the centerline: 1,139 miles to Chicago one way, 1,139 miles to Los Angeles the other.

A stiff Panhandle wind nearly claims a hat as travelers toggle sides, joking about who’s closer to each coast.

Nearby, the Dream Maker Station gift shop offers magnets, stickers (including a standout 1926–2026 centennial design), and cool Route 66 souvenirs. Bikers from Spain roll through, adding international flavor to the midpoint gathering.

Ghost Towns, Dirt Roads, and Tucumcari Treasures

A detour explores Glenrio Ghost Town, where abandoned motels wear graffiti like battle scars. One building, once under renovation, now operates as a smoke shop with a neon sign and lounge.

Just beyond lies one of the trip’s favorite stretches: an old Route 66 dirt/gravel road—raw, authentic, and full of character. A playful hitchhiking moment with “Dad” captures the fun spirit of the journey.

In Tucumcari, neon and nostalgia reign. Dell’s Restaurant boasts a big cow atop its sign, while the old Texaco station and vibrant murals set the scene. TP Curios (TeePee Curios) delights with its teepee entrance, pressed pennies, neon, skeletons on trucks, and a well-worn “Nerds on the Go” sticker still proudly displayed on the door.

The Blue Swallow Motel shines with one of the route’s best neon signs, classic cars, and individual garages. Nearby, the Motel Safari charms with its Rockabilly Suite (a past stay highlight), fire pit, Burma Shave signs, and fresh suites like the Rawhide.

Blue Hole and a Santa Fe Detour

A striking Route 66 mural and monument mark the edge of town before reaching Santa Rosa’s Blue Hole—an 81-foot-deep, crystal-clear artesian lake perfect for diving. On this visit, it’s unusually quiet, inviting peaceful appreciation of the 60-foot diameter pool and 61°F water. Diving permits are required, but the site remains free and welcoming.

The group takes the less-traveled Santa Fe alignment this trip, leading to a standout lunch at The Pantry. Huge portions of huevos rancheros (half red, half green chile), stuffed chicken chile relleno, house potatoes, and exceptional homemade tres leches cake earn high praise.

Downtown Santa Fe impresses with Pueblo-style architecture, wooden beams, shops, and the grand Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. Though closed for maintenance that day, the exterior, prayer garden, and Stations of the Cross offer serene beauty. A Route 66 Centennial banner in the plaza ties the historic town to the celebration.

Albuquerque Arrival

In Bernalillo, a giant green Cadillac invites playful photos. Albuquerque delivers classic roadside giants with a Muffler Man (Paul Bunyan) holding his axe, followed by dinner at the Dog House Drive-In. Neon wiener dogs, carhop service, chili cheese dogs, tots, and onion rings deliver that perfect greasy-spoon Route 66 fix with just the right spice.

Day 5 blended icons old and new: spray-painted Cadillacs, the literal midpoint, wind-whipped ghost towns, vibrant Tucumcari motels, a pristine swimming hole, Santa Fe’s architectural charm, and satisfying roadside eats. The 100th anniversary feels alive in fresh merch, international bikers, preserved stations, and the simple joy of standing on the yellow line at America’s midpoint.

As the Nerds on the Go note, the days fly by when you’re chasing the horizon on the Mother Road. Tomorrow brings new miles toward Williams—but for now, the neon glows, the stickers remain, and the journey continues.

Keep cruising, stay curious, and support these roadside gems. Nerds on the Go—and all Route 66 travelers—remind us why this road still captivates after 100 years.

Get more from The Shed Studios in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

NerdsOnTheGo

We’re Jeremy and Stephanie, a couple from Nashville who share a love for travel and adventure. Some of our favorite escapes include the Smoky Mountains, scenic coastal beaches, epic road trips, and thrilling theme parks. Along the way, we enjoy reviewing and showcasing unique accommodations. We’re also big fans of the horror genre—and love weaving a little spooky fun into our travels whenever we can. Be sure to subscribe and hit that notification bell to get your nerdifications!

YouTube youtube.com/@NerdsOnTheGo

Facebook facebook.com/nerdsonthegoyt

Instagram instagram.com/nerdsonthegoyt

TikTok tiktok.com/@nerdsonthego

Twitter twitter.com/NerdsOnTheGo

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com