On the second day of their 100th-anniversary trek along historic Route 66, the “Nerds on the Go” family rolled out of St. Clair, Missouri, continuing their westbound journey from St. Louis toward Santa Monica. What unfolded was a classic Mother Road day: freshly restored motels, vibrant murals, quirky roadside giants, and the warm hospitality that has defined the route for a century.

Shamrock Court Motel: A Diamond in the Rough

One of the day’s emotional highlights came early at the Shamrock Court Motel in Sullivan. The owners, led by Roman Rich, are breathing new life into this historic property through a full renovation. When the family last passed through four years ago, only the striking neon sign had been restored.

Today, visitors can see hand-stenciled details, luxurious modern interiors with wet rooms and accent walls, and specialty suites—including the eagerly anticipated “Neon Room.” The stonework, green neon accents, and thoughtful courtyard updates promise to make the Shamrock Court a standout destination once again when it opens.

The family’s sneak peek captured the perfect blend of Route 66 nostalgia and contemporary comfort.

Cuba, Missouri: Mural City Magic

Cuba welcomed the travelers with its well-earned title as the Mural City. New Route 66 shields sparked the family’s signature tradition: striking playful poses with feet up for photos. Stops included the beautifully restored Wagon Wheel Motel (now under new ownership by the same team from the Shamrock Court), complete with vintage gas pumps, a service bay, and a pavilion where the family located their faded signature from a previous trip.

Cuba’s streets are a living gallery. Civil War-themed murals, Frisco train scenes, soldiers returning home, and nostalgic town-square depictions line the route. The Fanning 66 Outpost and its giant rocking chair—reportedly the second-largest—provided another highlight. The family added their “Nerds on the Go” sticker to the growing collection, browsed fresh fudge and pressed pennies (including a rocking-chair design), and soaked in the outpost’s lively atmosphere.

Lunch at the Tater Patch delivered pure comfort food: massive loaded baked potatoes (barbecue and buffalo chicken for the guys), potato skins, and a stacked burger. The family praised the generous portions, quality, and friendly service—another reminder that great roadside dining remains alive and well on Route 66.

Uranus, Missouri: Unapologetic Roadside Fun

No Route 66 trip through Missouri is complete without a stop at Uranus. The family returned to the fudge factory, gift shops, and quirky attractions, noting some changes (the live band was gone, but the puns and friendly cats remained).

They placed a sticker near fellow traveler Adam’s, explored the T-Rex, giant belt buckle, and alien-themed sights, and enjoyed the signature banter from the staff.

The nearby Neon Sign Park in St. Robert offered a newer treasure: a collection of beautifully restored historic neon signs with interpretive panels detailing their origins—perfect for nighttime viewing.

More Missouri Gems

Additional stops showcased the route’s diversity:

The tiny 1908 Cuba City Jail .

Munger Moss Motel in Lebanon with its iconic sign and “You Are Here” map.

The free Route 66 Museum in Lebanon, featuring service-station dioramas, artifacts, and local history.

A brand-new Route 66 shield in Marshfield (where Dad became one of the first to climb inside).

The Hubble Telescope replica honoring local astronomer Edwin Hubble.

The historic Best Western Rail Haven in Springfield—Route 66’s birthplace—where the family stayed. This is the oldest operating Best Western, with Elvis connections and lovingly preserved signage.

The day ended with a hearty meal at nearby Lambert’s Cafe (throwed rolls and all), a fitting close to a day filled with driving, discovering, and celebrating.

Reflections on the Centennial Run

In their wrap-up, the family highlighted the Shamrock Court renovation as a standout, along with the Tater Patch meal, the German Trabant 601 cars doing the full route, and the friendly people encountered throughout.

Four years after their first full run, the changes—new shields, refreshed murals, ongoing restorations—show a route that continues to evolve while honoring its past.

As the 100th anniversary celebrations continue through 2026, Missouri proves once again why it remains one of the most rewarding stretches of the Mother Road. From neon dreams and giant rocking chairs to heartfelt restorations and small-town murals, Day 2 captured the enduring spirit of Route 66: part history lesson, part roadside adventure, and entirely unforgettable.

NerdsOnTheGo

We’re Jeremy and Stephanie, a couple from Nashville who share a love for travel and adventure. Some of our favorite escapes include the Smoky Mountains, scenic coastal beaches, epic road trips, and thrilling theme parks. Along the way, we enjoy reviewing and showcasing unique accommodations. We’re also big fans of the horror genre—and love weaving a little spooky fun into our travels whenever we can. Be sure to subscribe and hit that notification bell to get your nerdifications!

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