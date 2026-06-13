Route 66, the legendary Mother Road stretching more than 2,500 miles from Chicago to Santa Monica Pier, continues to captivate travelers with its blend of nostalgia, quirky Americana, and open-road adventure. For its 100th anniversary, a journey along one of its most accessible and rewarding segments—from Chicago through Illinois to St. Louis, Missouri—offers a perfect introduction packed with iconic stops, retro diners, giant roadside attractions, and immersive themed experiences.

The trip begins in Chicago, where visitors can ease into the spirit of the road with a playful detour to the Museum of Ice Cream. The interactive space features an all-you-can-eat ice cream maze and a massive sprinkle pool, making it an ideal family-friendly or date-night activity before the drive begins. Nearby, the Mother Road Suite at a Lowe’s hotel in Chicago immerses guests in full Route 66 nostalgia.

The room boasts vintage details like a working jukebox with a curated playlist, neon signs, license plate decor, miniature cars, road trip books, puzzles, and even a custom itinerary and map highlighting stops to St. Louis. The thoughtful touches—including nostalgic snacks—set a perfect tone for the journey ahead.

Morning light reveals Millennium Park’s iconic Cloud Gate sculpture, known as “the Bean.” An early visit provides uncrowded photo opportunities and a chance to enjoy the city’s skyline before picking up a Route 66–decked rental car and hitting the highway.

Roadside Classics and Quirky Icons

The drive quickly shifts from urban energy to classic Americana. Dell Rhea’s Chicken Basket, a fixture since the 1940s, greets travelers with its vibrant neon sign and welcoming vibe. Motorcyclists often pull in alongside Route 66 enthusiasts, and the staff instantly recognizes fellow road-trippers. Chicken and waffles here provide a satisfying first taste of the journey.

Further along in Wilmington, the Gemini Giant stands tall at 28 feet—an astronaut statue originally installed in 1966 to capitalize on the space race era at the Launching Pad Drive-In. The fiberglass figure, once purchased for just $3,500, remains a striking photo op that feels transported from another time.

History buffs appreciate the Historic Texaco Gas Station, the last operational one on the original route. With vintage pumps showing gas prices as low as 23 cents a gallon, it offers a stark contrast to modern rates and a small museum inside during peak hours. Nearby, the Polka Dot Drive-In delivers more retro charm with statues of Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, and Betty Boop, plus budget-friendly burgers and milkshakes.

Pontiac enchants with dozens of murals that transform the town into something resembling a real-life Cars Land. The vibrant street art and small-town feel make it a charming potential overnight stop for those pacing the drive over multiple days

Crossing into Missouri

As the road reaches St. Louis, the Gateway Arch rises dramatically against the skyline, visible after crossing the Mississippi River. The city’s energy, barbecue aromas, and cultural depth provide a strong midpoint. Staying at a Live by Lowe’s property adjacent to the Cardinals’ stadium offers convenient access and stellar terrace views, especially at sunset. Dinner at the hotel’s Bullock restaurant leans into the theme with classics like double cheeseburgers, chili cheese dogs, Monte Cristo sandwiches, fries, and root beer floats—capturing the indulgent spirit of the road.

Early the next morning, Gateway Arch National Park rewards visitors with peaceful riverside views and the chance to learn about its symbolism of westward expansion. While the tram ride to the top offers panoramic perspectives, many opt to simply soak in the grounds before continuing.

The return leg reveals additional hidden gems. The Old Chain of Rocks Bridge, with its unusual 22-degree mid-span turn, serves as a scenic walking and picnic spot connecting Missouri and Illinois. The Pink Elephant Antique Mall delivers maximum quirk: giant pink elephants, Donald Trump statues, aliens, a spaceship, and a sprawling interior of antiques, all anchored by an ice cream counter serving treats like the peanut butter tornado.

Other standout stops include the world’s largest covered wagon (one of several record-holding roadside oddities along the route), the historic halfway point in McLean with its deep ties to Abraham Lincoln’s era, and the serene Bunk’s Grove maple preserve—a peaceful spot for hiking trails and nature breaks that transforms dramatically in fall.

The Journey’s End and Lasting Appeal

The trip concludes in memorable fashion with a stay at the extravagant Milkshake Motor Suite near Chicago O’Hare. This over-the-top themed room features a full diner setup, karaoke, themed snacks, a massive bathtub, dual showers, a sauna, and airport convenience—perfect for reflecting on the adventure before departure.

Route 66’s Illinois-to-Missouri stretch proves why the Mother Road earns its reputation. In an era of chain hotels and interstates, it rewards those who seek out the quirky, the historic, and the genuinely fun. The 100th anniversary has amplified interest, but the road’s magic—friendly locals, time-warp diners, giant statues, and endless photo-worthy moments—feels timeless.

For travelers from coast to coast or international visitors, this segment offers an accessible yet deeply immersive taste of classic American road-tripping. Whether it’s the first leg of a full cross-country trek or a standalone weekend escape, Route 66 delivers nostalgia, discovery, and stories that linger long after the drive ends. The question isn’t whether to go—it’s which section to tackle next.

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