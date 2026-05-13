American Truck Simulator fans, get ready to fire up your engines. On May 14th, SCS Software releases the Illinois map expansion — the 18th DLC in the series and a major milestone that brings players one step closer to completing the Midwest.

While the new state offers plenty to explore, the real star for many will be the chance to drive one of America’s most iconic highways: Historic Route 66.

From its official starting point in Chicago all the way through classic small towns and prairie landscapes, Illinois delivers a rich, history-soaked Route 66 experience that captures the soul of classic American road-tripping.

Starting the Mother Road in Chicago

Every great Route 66 journey begins in the Windy City, and SCS has treated Chicago with the respect it deserves. The city features the largest and most detailed skyline in ATS history, complete with elevated highways, recognizable bridges, dense industrial zones, and sprawling rail yards that reflect its status as a major freight hub.

A thoughtful hidden road leads directly to the official starting point of Route 66 — a detail that will give many players a genuine “first drive” moment of excitement. Whether you roll out at golden hour or after sunset (when the city lights, reflections, and bustling traffic feel truly magical), Chicago sets an unforgettable tone for the journey ahead.

Small Towns and Classic Americana Along the Route

Beyond the big city, Illinois shines brightest through its 11 smaller settlements scattered along the historic corridor. Towns like Monmouth and Shenoa may be understated on the map, but they feel remarkably alive and authentic. Many are inspired by real-life railroad communities and old Route 66 stops, giving the drive that nostalgic, history-heavy Americana atmosphere fans have been craving.

These stretches of road deliver exactly what Route 66 enthusiasts hope for: quiet main streets, vintage-inspired buildings, and a slower pace that contrasts beautifully with Chicago’s urban energy. Passing through these communities makes the state feel lived-in and genuine rather than just another map expansion.

Details That Make the Drive Special

SCS paid close attention to the little things that define a Route 66 road trip:

Hand-painted murals inspired by local culture and history appear throughout towns and urban areas, adding color, personality, and recognizability to the roadside.

Rivers, lakes, and waterfront scenery frequently accompany the highway, creating scenic variety as you roll across the state.

A strong focus on Illinois’ diverse industries — from agriculture and manufacturing to logistics — means you’ll haul cargoes that feel right at home on these roads.

The result is a dense, well-connected map that rewards both fast hauls and leisurely sightseeing. Owners of the Special Transport DLC will also find new oversized cargo routes to challenge their skills on the historic highway.

New Wheels for the Mother Road

Launching alongside the Illinois DLC is the new Volvo VNL. Its modern design and capabilities make it an excellent choice for tackling everything from Chicago’s busy corridors to the long, open stretches of Route 66 through the Illinois countryside.

Illinois is more than just another state expansion — it’s a love letter to one of America’s most legendary roads. With its strong atmosphere, attention to historic detail, and the crown jewel of Chicago at the start of the route, this DLC feels refreshing and deeply satisfying to drive.

Whether you’re a longtime Route 66 fan or simply looking for a new and immersive trucking experience, the Illinois expansion delivers. The digital Mother Road open tomorrow, May 14th.

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