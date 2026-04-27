Some places are more than just restaurants. They are living museums, community cornerstones, and time capsules all rolled into one. Crown Candy Kitchen in St. Louis, Missouri is exactly that kind of place. In a recent episode of Adventures in TV Land, the host made a long-awaited first visit to this iconic establishment — and left with a full stomach, a happy heart, and a deep appreciation for what makes this place truly special.

Crown Candy Kitchen first opened its doors in 1913 — over 110 years ago. That alone would be enough to make it noteworthy. But what truly sets it apart is the fact that it has remained in the same family’s hands across four generations. In an era where businesses come and go, and corporate chains dominate every corner, Crown Candy Kitchen stands as a powerful testament to family pride, tradition, and community dedication.

The founders built something that their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren have been proud to carry forward — and that continuity is felt the moment you step through the door.

The Atmosphere

Walking into Crown Candy Kitchen is like stepping back in time. The décor, the setup, and the overall vibe speak to a bygone era of American dining — the kind of soda fountain lunch counter experience that most people today have only read about or seen in old movies.

There’s a warmth and authenticity to the place that no amount of interior design money can replicate. It comes from decades of real people, real stories, and real community connection embedded into every wall and booth.

The Food and Drinks

Of course, no visit to Crown Candy Kitchen would be complete without indulging in the food and drink — and the host did not hold back.

🥤 The Drink: Cherry Dr. Pepper

The host started with a Cherry Dr. Pepper, made the old-school fountain soda way. This isn’t a pre-mixed bottle pulled from a refrigerator — it’s a carefully crafted fountain drink that harkens back to the days when a trip to the soda fountain was a special occasion. Every guest also receives a complimentary glass of ice water, a small but charming touch that adds to the classic hospitality feel.

🥪 The Main: Turkey Bacon Melt

For the main course, the host ordered the Turkey Bacon Melt — a hearty sandwich featuring:

Turkey breast

Grilled sourdough bread

Swiss and provolone cheese

Bacon

It came served with a pickle spear and potato chips on the side — a simple, satisfying, and classic American combination. The sandwich struck the perfect balance between comfort food and quality ingredients.

🍌 The Dessert: Banana Split

No visit to a confectionary landmark would be complete without dessert, and the host went all out with a classic banana split. Rich, indulgent, and beautifully presented, it was the perfect sweet ending to a memorable meal.

The host’s verdict was simple and enthusiastic: “The food here is so good and I filled myself up.” High praise, and clearly well-earned.

The Art That Surrounds It

One of the unexpected highlights of the visit was the collection of murals on the buildings surrounding Crown Candy Kitchen. These aren’t just decorative afterthoughts — they’re vibrant, varied works of public art that add color and character to the neighborhood.

The host took time at the end of the visit to showcase these murals, and they serve as a reminder that Crown Candy Kitchen isn’t just a destination in itself — it’s part of a larger, living, breathing community that takes pride in its identity and culture.

Why Crown Candy Kitchen Matters

In today’s fast-food landscape, places like Crown Candy Kitchen are increasingly rare. It represents:

Authentic local culture over corporate uniformity

Generational legacy over short-term profit

Quality and tradition over convenience

Community identity over generic branding

Whether you’re a St. Louis native or a first-time visitor, Crown Candy Kitchen offers something that’s genuinely hard to find: a real, rooted, soulful dining experience that connects you to the history of a place and its people.

Conclusion

The Adventures in TV Land visit to Crown Candy Kitchen is a wonderful reminder that some of the best experiences in life are found not in the newest, trendiest spots — but in the places that have quietly been doing things right for over a century.

If you find yourself in St. Louis, Missouri, do yourself a favor: skip the chain restaurants, follow the hand-painted signs, and walk through the doors of Crown Candy Kitchen. Order a fountain soda, settle into a booth, and taste a little piece of American history.

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