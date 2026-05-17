In the world of collage art, few creators capture the raw, hands-on joy of the craft quite like CJ of True Point of Creation. In a recent YouTube video, CJ invites viewers into his workspace for a “finishing touches” session—transforming an unfinished piece from a livestream into a completed tribute to Route 66 and the legendary Coliseum Ballroom.

The project began with big ambitions. CJ initially planned a sweeping collage spanning the entire Mother Road from California to Illinois. He ultimately scaled it back to focus on a single, cohesive composition centered on the historic Coliseum Ballroom in Illinois. As CJ learned from his friend Colleen, the venue was once a vibrant music hall with a massive dance floor that hosted legendary performers. Tragically, the building later burned down and now exists only as a monument, but its spirit lives on in this artwork.

The Hunt for the Perfect Pieces

True to collage tradition, CJ dove into stacks of classic car magazines in search of the ideal vehicle to anchor the scene. “We’re going for a Route 66 vibe,” he explained, emphasizing the need for an American classic that matched the nostalgic energy of the piece. He evaluated dozens of cars—Cadillacs, Chryslers, Mercedes, and more—while grappling with practical challenges like awkward angles, window glare, mismatched colors, reflections, and background interference.

After an exhaustive search that left him declaring, “the perfect car… does not actually exist” in his collection, CJ settled on a light blue model car illustration. Though less realistic than a photograph, its glossy surfaces and color worked harmoniously with the overall composition. He carefully cut and positioned additional elements, including strips of Route 66 road imagery sourced from magazines, ensuring the iconic shield logo remained visible.

One of the most creative adaptations involved a female figure originally wearing a polka-dot bikini. CJ transformed her outfit into a flowing American flag dress, cutting and layering fabric-like details to make it appear as though the material was blowing in the wind. “She’s wearing a flag. That’s the whole idea,” he noted with a laugh. The figure appears seated on the car, adding a lively, patriotic touch to the roadside scene.

Other details enhance the storytelling: a vibrant guitar integrated near the Coliseum Ballroom sign evokes the venue’s musical legacy, while angled road strips create depth and movement, suggesting travel along the historic highway.

From Chaos to Completion

The process wasn’t without its hurdles. CJ openly acknowledged the chaos of working on a table still cluttered from the previous livestream. “My table is an absolute mess right now,” he admitted, later reflecting that cleaning the workspace beforehand would have made the session far smoother. Despite the clutter, his focus remained sharp as he trimmed, layered, and adjusted each element.

Once satisfied with the layout, CJ mounted the collage on a backing board and placed it in a clean white frame. The white border enhances the piece’s classic feel and protects the artwork. He even considered applying a UV-protective spray to ensure longevity.

In the final reveal, the completed collage comes alive: the Route 66 signage, the blue car with its passenger, the guitar, and the angled roadway all harmonize under the Coliseum Ballroom marquee. The slightly tilted composition nods to the venue’s energetic, late-night atmosphere—complete with a “No Sleeping” sign referencing its partying past from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

A Celebration of American Roadside Culture

This collage arrives at a fitting time, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of Route 66. Rather than going “crazy” with surreal elements (a style CJ reserves for other pieces, like a potential California-themed follow-up), this work embraces a more straightforward, classic aesthetic that honors its subject matter with warmth and respect.

CJ’s approach—scouring magazines, embracing imperfections, and iteratively solving visual problems—embodies the accessible, democratic spirit of collage art. Anyone with scissors, glue, and a vision can participate. His closing advice is practical and heartfelt: clean your workspace first.

For fans of Route 66, classic cars, American music history, or handmade art, CJ’s finished piece stands as a joyful tribute. It captures not just a highway or a building, but a feeling—the thrill of the open road, the echo of live music, and the enduring allure of roadside Americana.

This Route 66 collage is a perfect example of how one artist’s patient layering can revive history—one carefully chosen cut at a time.

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