Route 66 enthusiast Andrew Griffin picks up some COOP 66 Lager for Memorial Weekend in Stroud, OK.

COOP Ale Works, one of Oklahoma’s oldest and most respected craft breweries, launched COOP 66 Lager in May 2023 as a celebration of classic Americana and the Mother Road’s enduring spirit. Now a year-round core beer in their lineup, it has become an official part of Oklahoma’s Route 66 Centennial celebrations in 2026.

Founded in 2009 in Oklahoma City by three friends passionate about quality craft beer, COOP Ale Works quickly established itself as a leader in Oklahoma’s emerging craft scene. The brewery is known for bold, full-flavored beers such as the iconic F5 IPA, Native Amber, Horny Toad Blonde, and others, while also producing seasonal and barrel-aged specialties.

Located at 4745 Council Heights Road, the production brewery and taproom have become a hub for locals and visitors. COOP emphasizes high-quality ingredients and approachable yet distinctive beers. In 2026, the brewery is marking its 17th anniversary alongside Route 66’s centennial, with certified events and promotions tying the two milestones together.

About COOP 66 Lager

COOP 66 is an easygoing American lager (approximately 4.5–4.6% ABV) designed as a “beer to drink about rather than think about.” It features a crisp, clean profile with a light body, subtle malt sweetness, and a hint of Noble hop bitterness for balance. Brewed with two-row and pilsner malts, it’s refreshing and versatile — ideal for cookouts, lake days, family dinners, ballgames, or simply kicking back.

The name and concept pay direct homage to Historic Route 66, which winds through Oklahoma and symbolizes classic American road culture, adventure, and resilience. As a core offering, it fills a gap in COOP’s lineup for a highly approachable everyday lager that appeals to a broad audience.

Centennial Connection and Certified Projects

In 2026, COOP 66 American Lager and the brewery’s 17th Anniversary Party received official Route 66 Centennial Certification. This partnership with the Route 66 Preservation and Economic Development Grant Program highlights the beer’s role in commemorating 100 years of the historic highway.

Key Centennial Events Featuring COOP 66:

Tulsa’s Capital 66 Cruise (May 30, 2026) — Celebrate the centennial with an ice-cold COOP 66.

Various pint nights, races, and festivals throughout Oklahoma where COOP 66 is prominently featured.

The Stroud Liquor Store’s turtle mascot named “Thurston” after the Millionaire from Gilligan’s Island.

Where to Get COOP 66 Lager

As a year-round core beer, COOP 66 is widely available across Oklahoma in cans (typically 6-packs) and on draft at bars, restaurants, and taprooms. Look for it at:

Major retailers like OnCue, Byron’s Liquor Warehouse, and independent bottle shops (e.g., Fenwick Liquor, Edmond Wine Shop, George’s Liquors).

COOP Ale Works Taproom in Oklahoma City.

Grocery stores, convenience outlets, and beer distributors throughout the state.

Use the brewery’s Beer Locator on their website (coopaleworks.com) for the most up-to-date availability near you. It’s also served at venues like Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and various events.

Other Route 66 & Centennial-Related COOP Items

While COOP 66 is the flagship tribute, the brewery ties into Route 66 culture through:

Merchandise — Look for branded gear in their gift shop that often nods to Oklahoma and road-trip themes.

Anniversary Events — The 17th Anniversary Party is Centennial Certified, likely featuring special releases, collaborations, and Route 66-themed activities.

Community Partnerships — COOP frequently participates in Route 66-area events, races, and festivals, extending the highway’s celebratory spirit.

COOP 66 Lager stands as a modern, drinkable link between Oklahoma’s craft beer heritage and the timeless allure of Route 66. Whether you’re having a burger along Oklahoma’s Mother Road or relaxing at home, COOP 66 captures the easygoing spirit of the open highway in every can.

For more information on Coop 66, click here for their website

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