Classic Cars, Parkinson’s Cure and a Drive Toward Hope on Route 66

Fourteen classic cars are currently rolling east along historic Route 66, covering roughly 2,400 miles from Kingman, Arizona, to Chicago. The ten-day journey, which began September 28 and concludes October 7, 2026, is equal parts road-trip dream and purposeful fundraiser. At its heart is a simple idea: put beautiful old cars back on the road they were built for, and use every mile to support people living with Parkinson’s disease.

The Caravan

The trip grew out of a long-held bucket-list dream shared by organizers Brian Macy and Monty Belsham. Belsham had wanted to drive Route 66 for more than two decades. Acquiring a 1953 Hudson Hornet finally gave him the car—and the push—to make it happen. When Macy began assembling a group of friends and their classics for the same journey, the two ideas merged into a 14-vehicle caravan.

Leading the pack is Belsham’s Hudson Hornet. Other standouts include a 1955 Chevrolet 3100 driven by Joie and Andrea Catucci and a 1940 Ford Sedan Delivery owned by Brian and Heather Macy. That Ford once belonged to Brian’s grandfather and has been carefully rebuilt for long-distance travel. A 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 tags along as modern support, ready to help if any of the older machines need a hand.

The route traces the Mother Road through Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois. Planned highlights include the Petrified Forest, Cadillac Ranch, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Springfield (often called the birthplace of Route 66), and dozens of small towns that still wear the highway’s history proudly.

The timing is deliberate: 2026 marks Route 66’s centennial, and the caravan is effectively driving the road back toward its historic starting point in Chicago.

Image Credit: Drive Toward a Cure.

For Belsham the miles carry extra weight. His 80-year-old father lives with Parkinson’s in British Columbia and is following the caravan’s progress from home. “I always imagined it would be about the cars, the road and the people you meet along the way,” Belsham has said. “But having my dad living with Parkinson’s changes what those miles mean.”

Every vehicle carries commemorative Route 66 Centennial markings and a QR code that points people toward the fundraiser. The destination of those donations is clear: Drive Toward a Cure’s Special Assistance Grant Fund.

Parkinson’s Awareness and the Road Toward Better Treatments

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder that primarily affects movement. Roughly one million people in the United States live with the condition, and tens of thousands more are diagnosed each year. There is still no cure.

Current treatments focus on managing symptoms—tremor, stiffness, slowed movement, and the “off” periods that interrupt daily life—while researchers continue searching for therapies that can slow or stop the underlying disease.

Drive Toward a Cure was founded in 2016 by Deb Pollack, who lost her mother to Parkinson’s. The Los Angeles-based nonprofit works almost entirely through the automotive community, turning car clubs, rallies, auctions, and road trips into vehicles for both fundraising and awareness. Since its start the organization has raised more than $1.5 million.

Those dollars support research partners such as the Michael J. Fox Foundation and the Parkinson’s Foundation, as well as two of its own grant programs: Access to Care (which helps clinics and patients reach meaningful services) and the Special Assistance Grant Fund.

The Special Assistance Fund is the direct beneficiary of this Route 66 caravan. It provides practical help to individuals and families facing unexpected challenges—financial hardship after natural disasters, urgent medical needs, transportation barriers, or other crises that can overwhelm people already living with a chronic disease.

Beyond immediate patient support, the broader research landscape has advanced meaningfully in recent years. Several new symptomatic treatments have reached patients: longer-acting oral levodopa formulations, continuous subcutaneous infusions of levodopa or apomorphine, and newer dopamine agonists such as tavapadon, a once-daily D1/D5 partial agonist approved in 2026.

These options give many people smoother control of motor fluctuations and fewer daily dosing interruptions.

Image Credit: Drive Toward a Cure.

At the same time, disease-modifying approaches are moving through clinical trials. Stem-cell and cell-replacement therapies aim to restore the dopamine-producing neurons lost in Parkinson’s; several programs have progressed into later-stage studies, with some receiving FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designations. Antibodies targeting alpha-synuclein (the protein that clumps abnormally in the brains of people with Parkinson’s) are in Phase 3 trials.

Gene therapies, treatments aimed at genetic risk factors such as LRRK2 and GBA, and exploratory work with GLP-1 receptor agonists are also under active investigation. None has yet proven it can definitively slow disease progression, but the pipeline is deeper and more mechanistically diverse than it was a decade ago.

Why This Drive Matters

The classic cars on Route 66 are doing exactly what they were designed to do: travel. In the process they are drawing attention, raising money, and reminding people that Parkinson’s is both a personal struggle and a shared one.

The Special Assistance Fund turns those dollars into concrete help for families who need it now. The wider research effort continues the longer, harder work of finding treatments that do more than manage symptoms.

Fourteen cars, ten days, 2,400 miles, and a clear destination: better support today and, eventually, better answers for the future.

Donations to the caravan go through drivetowardacure.org/drive/hudson.

Image Credit: Drive Toward a Cure.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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