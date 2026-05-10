The Route 66 Centennial is here, and the Route 66 Fun Run in Kingman Arizona is officially recognized as a certified Centennial event celebrating 100 years of the Mother Road. This isn’t just another car show—this is part of a once-in-a-lifetime milestone honoring the history, culture, and legacy of Historic Route 66 as we head into its 100-year anniversary in 2026.



This event traces its roots back to 1987, when Angel Delgadillo helped lead the effort to have Route 66 designated as a historic road in Arizona—sparking the revitalization that brought towns like Seligman back to life. The Route 66 Fun Run was created to celebrate that revival, and today it stands as one of the most important annual events keeping the spirit of Route 66 alive.



In this video, we focus on the Kingman Arizona portion of the Fun Run, as classic cars and vintage trucks cruise in after making the journey from Seligman. You’ll see everything from beautifully restored classics to original survivors, all rolling into town along one of the longest uninterrupted stretches of Historic Route 66. The sound of engines, the shine of chrome, and the excitement of the crowd all come together to create a true Route 66 experience.



We take you along for a slow drive through Kingman, putting you right in the middle of the action as cars cruise down Route 66. From the steady flow of traffic to the people gathered along the streets, this is small-town America at its finest. It’s the kind of scene that has played out along the Mother Road for generations—and it’s still going strong today.



You’ll also get a close-up look at the Show and Shine Car Show, which is just one part of the larger Route 66 Fun Run. This is where the cars are parked and displayed, giving you a chance to really take in the details—classic interiors, custom builds, restored originals, and the craftsmanship that keeps these vehicles—and their stories—alive.



The Route 66 Fun Run is a three-day celebration that brings together communities along the Mother Road. Cars cruise from Seligman to Kingman, and for some, the journey continues all the way to Topock Arizona. It’s not just about the destination—it’s about the road, the people, and the shared history that connects it all.



As we celebrate the Route 66 Centennial, events like this remind us how the road was saved, who helped save it, and why it still matters today. The legacy of Angel Delgadillo and the revival of Historic Route 66 lives on every time these cars hit the pavement.



If you enjoy classic cars, road trips, and the history of Route 66, this is one event you don’t want to miss.



And if you’re traveling Route 66, be sure to stop by and say howdy to Big Mike at Route 66 Road Relics, 22255 West Old Highway 66, Seligman Arizona, www.route66roadrelics.com

Summary article written by Route 66 Road Relics

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