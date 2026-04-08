On March 28, 2026, the City of Needles officially received a $50,000 T-Mobile Hometown Grant during a check presentation ceremony held at the historic El Garces Depot as part of the City’s Route 66 Centennial activation.

The presentation was held in conjunction with community events hosted by the Friends of El Garces, in partnership with the River Cruizers and River Valley Arts Guild, including the Art & Craft Fair, the “Cruisin’ the Century” Car Show, and Art in the Park. The coordinated events drew strong participation from residents and visitors, activating the downtown corridor and showcasing the community’s continued momentum.

The City of Needles was selected as one of only 25 communities nationwide from nearly 900 applications as part of T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants program, which has now invested more than $21.5 million into 475 small towns across the country.

The grant will support the development of the Route 66 Arch Project, a drive-through gateway feature planned near Train Park along Front Street. Designed in the shape of the iconic Route 66 highway shield, the arch will serve as a permanent landmark welcoming travelers into downtown Needles, enhancing the visitor experience and supporting local businesses.

“Needles is honored to be selected as a recipient of a T-Mobile Hometown Grant,” said Mayor Janet Jernigan. “As we celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Historic Route 66, this investment represents more than a monument—it represents momentum for our community. The arch will strengthen our downtown corridor, enhance the visitor experience, and reinforce Needles’ identity as California’s eastern gateway to the Mother Road.”

During the ceremony, Sam Thanawalla, representing T-Mobile, formally presented the check to the Mayor and members of the City Council. The City extends its appreciation to T-Mobile, including COO Jon Freier, for his leadership and commitment to investing in small and rural communities through the Hometown Grants Program.

The Route 66 Arch Project is a key component of the City’s broader economic development strategy and Route 66 Centennial efforts leading into 2026. Project planning and design are now underway, with construction anticipated ahead of the Centennial celebration.

For more information on T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants program and to view the official announcement, visit: www.t-mobile.com/news/un-carrier/t-mobiles-hometown-grants-top-21-5m

A full recap video of the event is available here:

About the City of Needles

Founded in 1883, Needles is a historic Route 66 community located along the Colorado River in eastern San Bernardino County. Known as California’s gateway to the Mother Road, Needles continues to build on its legacy through strategic investments in tourism, infrastructure, and economic development.

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