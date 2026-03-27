Route 66 now has a new starting point—right at Navy Pier in Chicago. The all-American interstate begins in the Midwest and stretches westward, ending at Santa Monica Pier.

Route 66 is turning 100 years old. It’s the road that once promised opportunity, adventure, and new beginnings. Also known as the “Mother Road,” it connects communities across the country.

This milestone also honors America’s 250th birthday, coming this Fourth of July.

“All the songs, the movies, the movie cars it just lives on forever,” master of ceremonies Ryan Dempster said. “It is iconic because it joins the Midwest with the West.”

Stretching more than 2,400 miles, the highway winds through eight states, linking small towns and big cities alike. White Sox legend Ron Kittle conquered the drive on a Harley Davidson over eight days.

“I took the route just on a whim,” Kittle said. “I took off and did it—I mean, I had time. It’s an experience. Would I do it again? I said I don’t know, but I probably would.”

The CEO of Harry Caray’s restaurant group helped lead the effort to move Route 66’s starting point from Adams and Michigan to Navy Pier, partly because of Chicago Hall of Fame baseball broadcaster Harry Caray’s ties to the road.

“Harry grew up on Route 66 in St. Louis. He drove to announce his very first game ever up Route 66 to Wrigley Field,” Grant DePorter, CEO of Harry Caray’s Restaurant Group, said. “He even changed his name from CarAbina to Caray while working on Route 66 in Joliet.”

From the Dust Bowl migration to the golden age of road trips, Route 66 has defined how Americans move. A century later, it still brings people together. You can even meet a few alpacas along the way.

The celebration will continue at Santa Monica Pier, marking not just the end of a highway, but the continuation of a dream.

Visit the Navy Pier website for more information about Wednesday’s event.

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