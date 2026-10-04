The University of New Mexico’s hot air balloon is getting a Route 66 makeover, at least in pin form. UNM announced on October 2 that the 2026 edition of its annual Cherry on Top commemorative pin celebrates the centennial of Route 66. The design pairs the university’s official balloon with imagery inspired by the highway.

The pin is sold exclusively through the UNM Bookstores. It is the fourth in a series that began in 2023, the year Cherry on Top made its public debut. Each year, UNM Communication and Marketing and the UNM Bookstores partner on a new commemorative design for Lobos and balloon enthusiasts.

Designed on campus

Mel Westfall, a graphic design and multimedia project specialist with University Communication and Marketing, designed this year’s pin. According to UNM, Westfall drew on the neon and vintage Americana signs she sees around campus.

“It really does feel like you’re on Route 66,” Westfall said of walking through campus.

Ethan Rule, UNM’s director of university marketing, said the balloon gives Lobos a shared source of pride in the university and the state. Rule also said the collaboration connects that spirit to Route 66, which he described as running through the UNM campus.

A balloon with a short history

Cherry on Top first appeared publicly in October 2023 at UNM’s Johnson Field, as part of a partnership between UNM and Rainbow Ryders. UNM says the balloon has since become a familiar sight over New Mexico and at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

Balloon pins are a tradition within hot air balloon culture, according to Rule. UNM reports that about 1,500 Cherry on Top pins have sold through the UNM Bookstores over the past three years. That figure comes from the university and was not independently verified.

Where to find it

The 2026 pin and other Cherry on Top merchandise are available at UNM Bookstores locations and online at bookstore.unm.edu. The bookstores also carry Cherry on Top apparel, mugs, and accessories.

Lisa Walden, director of the UNM Bookstores, said the annual pins have become cherished collectibles. She said pairing the balloon with the Route 66 centennial makes this year’s design especially meaningful.

Shoppers will have another chance on Friday, October 23, during Pack Week. The UNM Bookstores and UNM Food will host a pop-up shop with Cherry on Top merchandise and spirit gear.

The 2026 Cherry on Top pin and other Cherry on Top merchandise are available at UNM Bookstores locations and online at bookstore.unm.edu.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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