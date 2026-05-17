Route 66 remains one of America’s most enduring legends. Bypassed by modern interstates decades ago, the old highway continues to draw travelers with its mix of nostalgia, eccentricity, and unexpected beauty.

A recent journey east from Arizona into New Mexico highlighted why this stretch still feels iconic, even as it raises the question: what exactly makes Route 66 so special?

The day began at the Jack Rabbit Trading Post in Arizona, a classic roadside stop established in 1949. The site is famous for its large “Here It Is” sign and oversized jackrabbit figure. In its heyday, the trading post used a clever marketing tactic—placing countdown mileage signs along the highway to build anticipation.

.Today, visitors still stop to photograph the sign, browse petrified wood, and pick up Route 66 souvenirs. The surrounding historic stretch of Route 66 offers a quiet, potholed drive with dramatic red rock scenery reminiscent of the Grand Canyon.

In Holbrook, Arizona, breakfast at Tom and Suzie’s Diner delivered classic roadside fare. Hearty plates of huevos rancheros with green chili and a Navajo breakfast taco highlighted the generous portions typical of American diners. The mix of lingering Christmas and Easter decorations added to the quirky, timeless atmosphere.

Nearby, the Wigwam Motel provided one of the route’s most photogenic sights. Concrete teepee-shaped rooms stand alongside a collection of massive vintage cars from the highway’s golden era—long, wide, colorful classics like Chevrolets and Impalas. These vehicles, many still looking roadworthy, illustrate how different travel felt in the mid-20th century: no power steering, heavy handling, and plenty of character.

Crossing into New Mexico brought a one-hour time change and shifting landscapes. Stops included Native American-themed trading posts heavy with Navajo craftsmanship and the small town of Gallup, known as “America’s Most Patriotic Small Town.”

Quiet streets featured vintage theaters screening classics like The Goonies and The Karate Kid. Local coffee shops offered distinctive flavors such as red chili mocha, reflecting New Mexico’s celebrated “red or green?” chili tradition.

In Grants, travelers can drive through a large neon Route 66 arch installed for the highway’s centennial celebration.

Further east in Albuquerque, the 66 Diner provided a perfect evening stop. This busy retro establishment is renowned for its thick milkshakes—particularly the monthly special—and hearty diner classics. The lively atmosphere, classic signage, and quality food made it a highlight of the route.

Throughout the drive, the vastness of the terrain stood out: long empty stretches, sudden valleys, distant mesas, and random roadside attractions.

From petrified wood sold in gift shops to giant roadside signs and vintage vehicles, the journey embodied the unpredictable charm that defines Route 66.

The old highway no longer serves as the primary cross-country route, yet it thrives as a living museum of American roadside culture. Its appeal lies not in efficiency but in the stories, quirks, and sense of adventure that emerge when drivers slow down long enough to explore. For those willing to take the detour, “Here It Is” remains as true today as it was decades ago.

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