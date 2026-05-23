Chasing the Mythical Mother Road from Saskatchewan to Route 66

In the vast, windswept southwest of Saskatchewan, where the nearest border crossing operates just eight hours a day and the most remote county in the lower 48 sits just across the line, Chris Attrell has built a life that revolves around an American icon: Route 66.

Attrell, whose YouTube channel draws tens of thousands of viewers fascinated by ghost towns and roadside relics, recently sat down with Jason Spiess to share his unlikely love affair with the Mother Road. What began as a teenage spark in 1980s Houston has turned into four full traversals in four years — and a deep appreciation for the road’s enduring pull.

From Depeche Mode to the Open Road

Raised in Houston during the peak of punk and new wave, Attrell first encountered Route 66 through Depeche Mode’s “Route 66.” With no internet to flesh out the myth, the song painted a romantic picture of adventure that stuck with him. His first actual taste came in 1980 on a family drive from Los Angeles to Flagstaff, Arizona. But it wasn’t until recent years, after moving to Canada, that he began serious explorations.

“I’ve actually gone down Route 66 now four times in the last four years,” Attrell said. “I just can’t get enough of it.”

Family ties in the Dallas area and winter escapes from Saskatchewan’s harsh climate provide natural opportunities. Each trip reveals something new. “Every time you go, there’s more to see, something you missed last time.”

His most recent journey was particularly ambitious. He completed the full route from Santa Monica Pier eastward in nine days, then turned around and drove much of it back to capture missed footage and photos — essentially experiencing the highway in both directions.

The Call of the Remote West

Attrell’s favorite stretches mirror the mythical Route 66 he imagined as a teenager: the wild, empty landscapes after leaving San Bernardino and climbing Cajon Pass through Barstow and Amboy.

“It feels like the Route 66 I imagined,” he explained.

These high-desert sections demand preparation — gas and water become critical when stations may be 200 miles apart — but reward travelers with solitude and authenticity.

This affinity makes sense for someone who calls one of Canada’s most remote inhabited areas home. From Shaunavon, Saskatchewan (population about 1,600), it’s a 45-minute drive to a limited-hours border crossing into Montana. Getting to Route 66 proper takes 18–24 hours of driving spread over four days, with scenic options through Denver, Salt Lake City, or Nevada.

Practical Wisdom from the Road

For first-time or returning travelers — especially those planning summer trips during the 100th-anniversary celebrations — Attrell offers straightforward advice:

Patience is essential. Even in April, parking lots were filling with international visitors. Summer will be much busier, with many small businesses unaccustomed to heavy crowds.

Vehicle choice matters. The infamous Oatman Highway (192 curves) is thrilling but intimidating even in a small car — large RVs or trailers should avoid it.

Budget thoughtfully. U.S. gas is cheaper than Canada’s, and many classic motels remain bargains outside peak season and major cities, though prices rise near Los Angeles. Attrell stays in mid-range properties and travels solo (his wife joins occasionally but prefers not to spend long days in the car).

He funds his adventures primarily through YouTube monetization rather than sponsors, valuing creative freedom. “I like doing things my own way.”

Ghost Towns and the Bigger Story

Attrell’s channel specializes in ghost towns across the western U.S. and Canada. He estimates he has visited 500–600, many along or near Route 66. One of his older videos, “Ghost Towns of Route 66,” remains a popular entry point for fans. He’s particularly drawn to places like Vega, Texas — small farming communities transformed by the highway during its heyday, only to face decline when the interstates bypassed them.

He appreciates the deeper historical layers: the Dust Bowl migrants who fled Oklahoma for California, the boom-and-bust of roadside businesses, and the ongoing efforts to preserve the road’s spirit. “The one thing about Route 66 is what it’s rooted in,” he noted.

An Enduring Romance

As Route 66 enters its centennial year, stories like Attrell’s illustrate why the highway continues to captivate. It’s more than pavement — it’s a living museum of American ambition, migration, ingenuity, and reinvention. For a man living on Canada’s “Ghost Town Trail,” the Mother Road offers connection to a broader, mythic American West that still feels alive.

Whether he’s documenting a remote desert stretch, exploring a fading roadside motel, or uncovering another ghost town, his journeys remind us that Route 66 isn’t just a drive — it’s a pilgrimage worth repeating.

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.