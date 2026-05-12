Long before sunrise, Ken was already up and caffeinated in Elk City, Oklahoma, staring into thick fog and wrestling with a traveler’s dilemma. With a tight schedule—work waiting back home on Saturday—he had one big day to push west across Texas, touch an obscure slice of original 1926 Route 66 in New Mexico, and make it back to Shamrock, Texas before dark.

The result was a classic, unfiltered Mother Road adventure: fog-shrouded drives, legendary pie, a world-record flip-flop, and neon glowing against the Texas night.

The morning started in the parking lot of Elk City’s National Route 66 Museum with a vanilla latte from Twisters Coffee Company—a “piping hot decaffeinated beverage” raised in memory of the late Adam the Woo. Visibility was nearly zero.

Ken debated waiting for daylight versus hitting the road immediately. True to the spirit of the route, he chose motion. “What the hell?” he said, wiping the lens and rolling out into the damp Oklahoma dawn.

The fog played games—lifting near Erick, then thickening again—before finally surrendering to blue skies west of the town. Ken rolled past the Sand Hills Curiosity Shop (hoping for a longer visit the next day) and crossed into Texas at the state line. His first major stop was a must for any serious Route 66 traveler: the Midpoint Café in Adrian.

Sitting exactly 1,139 miles from both Chicago and Santa Monica, the café has been serving travelers since 1928. Ken ordered a black bean burger and saved room for the signature Ugly Crust Pie (also known as Ugly Pie). “That was every bit as good as I’ve been remembering for the last 30 years,” he said, clearly moved. The pie lived up to decades of hype, and the stop remains one of the most charming and well-preserved on the entire route.

From Adrian, Ken hopped on I-40 briefly to make up time before detouring into Glen Rio, a near-ghost town. Determined to experience something few drivers tackle, he turned onto a rough, unpaved 1926–1952 alignment of Route 66. The road was brutal—rutted dirt, one-lane wooden bridges (some with visible collapsed siblings nearby), and wind whipping across an empty landscape.

A “Closed to Through Traffic” sign appeared, but Ken pressed on for roughly 20 miles of authentic, bone-rattling Mother Road until he rejoined pavement near San Jon, New Mexico.

In tiny San Jon (population around 198–199), Ken found one of the most delightful quirks of the entire trip: the World’s Largest Flip-Flop, built by Juma as an homage to his wife Karen’s love of the footwear. What began as an Etsy side business during quarantine evolved into a full Route 66 attraction and gift shop.

Ken spent time chatting with Juma inside, admiring the collection of roadside Americana, an old Pepsi machine, and the massive sculpture still under construction (tires were being added for the sole).

“Getting to meet Juma was awesome,” Ken noted, promising a deeper follow-up video.

Heading east again, Ken made another worthy stop at the former Russell’s Truck Stop (now a TA Travel Center) in eastern New Mexico. The free museum inside is packed with classic cars, Route 66 memorabilia, Hank Williams artifacts, matchbox collections, and more.

“It would take hours to really look at all the stuff in here,” he observed.

In Amarillo, Ken paid respects at Llano Cemetery to two very different figures he admires: NASA astronaut Rick Husband, commander of the ill-fated Space Shuttle Columbia mission STS-107, and singer-songwriter Terry Stafford, co-writer of the country classic

“Amarillo by Morning.” The visits added a reflective, personal layer to the day’s miles.

Practical needs and pure fun converged at Buc-ee’s in Amarillo—where Ken grabbed a veggie burrito and Beaver Nuggets amid the sprawling Texas-sized offerings—followed by a delightful pause in Alanreed at the restored Super 66 Service Station. The 1930s-era station, complete with new-old gas pumps and fresh paint, is slowly coming back to life and clearly delighted Ken.

As evening settled, he pulled into Shamrock, Texas, and checked into the classic Western Motel (est. 1965). The room delivered old-school charm: cold fridge, working AC, Direct TV, and green bedspreads nodding to the town’s Irish theme.

Right across the street, the Kico Tower Station and Drop In Café lit up with vibrant (now LED) neon—an icon Ken had long wanted to experience after dark. “That neon… that is Route 66 personified right there,” he said. Staying overnight was absolutely worth it.

From foggy Oklahoma dawn to glowing Texas neon, Ken’s long day covered original alignments, bucket-list pie, ghost towns, a massive flip-flop, and living history.

With foot surgery looming later in 2026 and recovery time ahead, he’s squeezing in as many miles as possible now—planning more trips with friend Bob in August.

For those who love the Mother Road, Ken’s journey is a reminder: sometimes the best Route 66 stories come from imperfect conditions, spontaneous detours, and a willingness to drive 20 miles of washboard dirt just because it’s there. The road rewards those who show up.

Every Route 66 journey has a beginning...



This drive kicks off in Chicago, the official starting point of the Mother Road and the place where an incredible bucket list adventure finally becomes real. With the camera rolling and the excitement building, I point the car southwest and begin my journey down one of the most legendary highways in the world.



Leaving Chicago behind, the road quickly delivers one of Route 66’s most iconic early stops — the historic Joliet Prison. Made famous to a whole new generation by The Blues Brothers, this stop blends Route 66 history with pop culture legend. Standing here, it’s impossible not to hear, “We’re on a mission from God.”



From Joliet, the journey continues through classic Illinois Route 66 scenery — old alignments, historic roadways, and small towns that still carry the spirit of the Mother Road. The drive wraps up in Elwood, marking the end of the first leg of an unforgettable cross-country adventure.



This isn’t just another drive — it’s the start of a lifelong dream, the first miles of a bucket list Route 66 journey that will stretch all the way to the Pacific Ocean.



If you love Route 66, road trips, American history, and iconic movie locations, this is the perfect place to begin.



👉 Hit LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, and ride along with me as I officially start my journey down the Mother Road — one legendary mile at a time.

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