Good morning from Oklahoma City. With the wind whipping across the plains and storms on the horizon, Ken rolls westward from the Lake Overholser Bridge, camera rolling, ready to chase the ghosts of the Dust Bowl, the dreams of westward migrants, and the living heartbeat of America’s most famous highway.

This is Ken’s Route 66 Adventures — mile-by-mile exploration of the towns, bridges, diners, and people that still make the Mother Road legendary. On this leg, he starts on the western outskirts of Oklahoma City, cutting through War Acres and Bethany before the real journey begins at the historic Lake Overholser Bridge.

Built in the era of The Grapes of Wrath, the bridge carried thousands of families fleeing Oklahoma’s hard times toward California. “They crossed this bridge right here,” Ken says, voice full of reverence. Strong winds cut the visit short, but the 360-degree camera on the roof keeps rolling as he heads west through Yukon, El Reno, Hydro, Weatherford, and beyond.

Yukon and the Czech Heartland

Yukon, founded in the 1890s Land Run era, grew as a farming and railroad town. Its strong Czech heritage still shines through festivals, food, and community pride. For Route 66 travelers leaving Oklahoma City, it marks the transition from urban sprawl to open skies and classic road-trip country. It’s also the hometown of Garth Brooks, who once played football for the Yukon Millers before becoming a global country music superstar.

El Reno: Crossroads of History

Next comes El Reno, a town rich in frontier, rail, and military history. Named after nearby Fort Reno (established in the 1870s), it became a vital stop when Route 66 arrived in 1926. Travelers fueled up, ate, and rested before tackling the long haul across the plains. Many Dust Bowl families passed through here seeking better lives out west.

Just west of town stands one of Route 66’s engineering icons: the Pony Bridge (officially the William H. Murray Bridge or Bridgeport Bridge). Its long line of distinctive steel pony trusses spans the South Canadian River. Ken, who found it closed during a previous trip in 2023, finally drives across the freshly resurfaced and repainted structure. “Wow,” he says, taking in the view. The bridge remains a favorite landmark for photographers and road-trippers.

El Reno also claims fame for the Oklahoma classic onion-fried burger, born from Depression-era necessity when cooks stretched meat by mixing in sliced onions.

Lucille’s Legacy in Hydro

A short drive farther west brings Ken to Hydro and the must-stop icon: Lucille’s Roadhouse. Originally a service station run by Lucille Hamons, the site has been lovingly preserved. New additions since Ken’s last visit include a selfie stand with a vintage truck and fresh concrete. A local named Allan, whose family lives nearby, greets him with a Route 66 commemorative coin inscribed with a Bible verse and wishes for safe travels.

“Talking with Allan… that’s one of the great things about traveling Route 66 — meeting people,” Ken reflects. Lucille herself is buried nearby; Ken plans a fuller visit later to pay deeper respects. Her spirit of kindness endures through the station and the people who still stop to share stories.

Lunch at Weatherford’s Lucille’s

A few miles up the road in Weatherford, another Lucille’s — a vibrant restaurant and gathering spot — delivers on years of recommendations. The walls tell Route 66 stories with vintage signs, photos, and murals stretching from Chicago to Santa Monica. Ken orders the Beyond Quesadilla, praising the cheese pull and flavors, and admires the Route 66-themed cups he’s allowed to keep.

Places like this, he notes, prove the highway isn’t just pavement. “It’s about the people… Lucille Hamons’ legacy of kindness is going to live on thanks to places just like this.”

Elk City and the National Route 66 Museum

Pushing onward past a freshly paved stretch that replaced a beloved dirt section (a small disappointment for the purist in Ken), he reaches Elk City and the National Route 66 Museum. Arriving just before closing, he gets a whirlwind tour of exhibits that let visitors “drive” the entire route: a pink Cadillac, vintage signage, a Grapes of Wrath display with Henry Fonda as Tom Joad, and artifacts from every state along the way.

The museum complex blends indoor displays with outdoor exploration. Ken is struck by the depth: “I can’t believe I’ve never been here before.”

Night at the Flamingo

For the night, Ken checks into the Flamingo Motel in Elk City — a genuine, unpretentious Route 66 survivor that’s been serving travelers for decades. Room 123, simple and authentic, costs $66 before tax. “Nothing fancy,” he says, “but it is what it is.” A flat-screen TV, microwave, and classic motor-court vibe complete the experience. It feels like stepping back in time while still being comfortably in the present.

The Enduring Pull of the Mother Road

From the windswept Overholser Bridge to the Pony Bridge, from Lucille’s stations to the museum’s immersive displays, Ken’s day captures why Route 66 still matters. It’s history you can drive — Dust Bowl migrations, small-town pride, engineering marvels, roadside entrepreneurship, and chance conversations with locals handing out coins and hospitality.

As the sun sets on another stretch of the Mother Road, Ken reminds viewers (and readers) that the adventure continues. Tomorrow brings more miles, more stories, and more of the small towns and big hearts that define America’s highway.

Whether you’re a first-timer or a repeat pilgrim like Ken, Route 66 rewards those who take it slow, stop often, and stay open to the people and places along the way. Get your kicks — one authentic mile at a time.

Every Route 66 journey has a beginning...



This drive kicks off in Chicago, the official starting point of the Mother Road and the place where an incredible bucket list adventure finally becomes real. With the camera rolling and the excitement building, I point the car southwest and begin my journey down one of the most legendary highways in the world.



Leaving Chicago behind, the road quickly delivers one of Route 66’s most iconic early stops — the historic Joliet Prison. Made famous to a whole new generation by The Blues Brothers, this stop blends Route 66 history with pop culture legend. Standing here, it’s impossible not to hear, “We’re on a mission from God.”



From Joliet, the journey continues through classic Illinois Route 66 scenery — old alignments, historic roadways, and small towns that still carry the spirit of the Mother Road. The drive wraps up in Elwood, marking the end of the first leg of an unforgettable cross-country adventure.



This isn’t just another drive — it’s the start of a lifelong dream, the first miles of a bucket list Route 66 journey that will stretch all the way to the Pacific Ocean.



If you love Route 66, road trips, American history, and iconic movie locations, this is the perfect place to begin.



👉 Hit LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, and ride along with me as I officially start my journey down the Mother Road — one legendary mile at a time.

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