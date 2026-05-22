The wind whipped across the black lava fields as the final day in New Mexico began. For Outdoorsie Abbie, her travel partner and dog, it was a bittersweet morning—sad to leave the high desert but eager for what lay ahead on one of America’s most legendary highways.

Their destination that day was El Malpais National Monument, a place whose name literally means “bad lands.” The Spanish term perfectly captures the harsh, unforgiving lava flows that dominate the landscape.

Yet what feels inhospitable to humans reveals itself as strikingly beautiful: 200-million-year-old sandstone bluffs rising dramatically beside much younger volcanic bedrock ranging from 3,900 to 60,000 years old. In one sweeping view, visitors see volcanic activity, rugged mountains, and classic desert all layered together.

“This is such an underrated beautiful area,” Outdoorsie Abbie noted. And they’re right. While America’s marquee national parks draw massive crowds, places like El Malpais offer a quieter alternative.

The visitor center was nearly empty when they arrived, allowing for an unhurried, genuine conversation with a park ranger. These smaller sites still deliver gift shops stocked with stickers, books, and gear, but without the long lines or congestion. For travelers seeking public lands without the hassle, national monuments often provide the sweetest experience.

From El Malpais, the journey shifted onto the historic Route 66, heading west toward Arizona. Created in the 1920s largely at the urging of oil and coal interests needing better transportation routes, the Mother Road officially stretched from Chicago, Illinois, to Santa Monica Pier in California. After World War II, as a newly prosperous middle class discovered leisure travel, Route 66 became the symbol of the great American road trip—scenic, adventurous, and full of possibility.

But progress eventually passed it by. As the interstate highway system expanded in the mid-20th century, Route 66 was officially decommissioned in the 1980s. Many small towns that had built their economies around travelers suddenly found themselves bypassed. The result, as Outdoorsie Abbie observed firsthand, is a haunting mix of faded glory and resilience.

Driving the old road proved both rewarding and challenging. In New Mexico and Arizona, sections of the historic route still exist, marked by signs inviting drivers to detour from I-40. Some stretches were recently maintained and smooth; others were bone-rattling, with deep bumps that tossed their vehicle around. The towns along the way told stories of better days—many looked run-down, with businesses that clearly suffered once the heavy tourist traffic disappeared.

Navigation added its own adventures. Google Maps, usually reliable for evolving routes, failed to flag two separate construction zones. With almost no warning—just a “Road Closed 1,000 feet” sign—Outdoorsie Abbie had to backtrack multiple times, adding frustration and miles. Their advice to future Route 66 pilgrims: plan farther ahead, seek out specialized guides, and build in flexibility.

By evening, they reached their campsite just outside Petrified Forest National Park. The next morning brought exploration of this unique park—the only national park that sits directly on Historic Route 66 and the only one with a dedicated dog park. Most national parks severely restrict dogs to protect wildlife and preserve delicate ecosystems, limiting them to roads and parking lots. Petrified Forest’s dog-friendly status made it especially welcoming.

The park itself is a geological marvel. Ancient petrified wood, colorful badlands, and the striking “painted” rock formations create an otherworldly landscape. Red-rock vistas stretched across the horizon during their drive. While hiking options are limited—most popular trails are short (around one mile), paved, and focused on overlooks rather than immersive wilderness treks—the park excels as a drive-through educational experience. It’s perfect for those interested in geology, history, and sweeping scenery.

Outdoorsie Abbie repeatedly emphasized one key tip: talk to the rangers. At every stop, conversations with park staff delivered personalized recommendations, deeper context, and better experiences. Rangers know their parks intimately and often share insights that transform a good visit into a memorable one.

After leaving Petrified Forest, the final stretch of Route 66 took them to Flagstaff. There, the old road briefly diverges from I-40 before the journey continued south. The trip wrapped up with a practical stop at Planet Fitness for showers before the next adventure.

This segment of their journey captured the essence of modern Route 66 travel: equal parts wonder and melancholy, beauty and imperfection. El Malpais delivered dramatic, under-visited landscapes. The Mother Road offered a living history lesson about American mobility and change. Petrified Forest provided a fascinating stop that rewards those passing through.

For anyone contemplating their own Route 66 adventure, this stretch through New Mexico and Arizona offers a compelling mix: geological drama, living history, and the open-road freedom that still defines the American West—even if the road itself is bumpier and more fragmented than it once was.

The ghosts of the old highway may be quieter now, but they’re still waiting for those willing to take the detours.

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.