Neural Foundry
2d

Great breakdown of how function drives form. The idea that neon wasn't decorative but a necessity for night visibility is such a practical detail that gets lost in the nostalgia. I hadnt considered how the motel shifted lodging from destination-focused to motion-focused, basicaly rewiring what it meant to rest while traveling.

