Riding with Alex Taylor was at the Gerber Collision and Glass NH Route 66 Nationals, presented by Pete, kicked off the Peak Street Car Shootout with the kind of unscripted energy that defines grassroots drag racing.

What began as a simple street drive quickly turned into a full-blown spectacle of clustered logistics, family teamwork, and high-stakes qualifying runs.

Organizers and participants gathered at a notoriously busy gas station near the track—chosen for proximity rather than convenience. With the Peak Wagon leading the convoy and Goldstone set to rendezvous at the diner, the group navigated the morning chaos before settling in for food and strategy talks.

Diesel prices drew envious glances at $6.29 a gallon, though most of the street cars ran on gasoline. The lighthearted complaints about the “cluster” of vehicles set the tone for a weekend blending serious competition with genuine road-trip vibes.

Tire Changes and Team Spirit

The real heart of the pre-race festivities came when Lisa stepped up as self-appointed crew chief for Nick, rolling up her sleeves to tackle one of the toughest jobs in racing: swapping massive street tires on a high-powered car. The tire alone outweighed her, and the geometry of the setup—with brakes, wheel studs, and awkward angles—made it a masterclass in patience and determination.

Spectators and fellow crew members offered a steady stream of instructions and encouragement as Lisa lifted, twisted, pushed, and maneuvered the heavy rubber into place.

“You’re past the hardest part,” came the calls, mixed with jokes about state workers (one doing the work, five watching) and union rules.

After a grueling effort involving valve stems, alignment tweaks, and sidewall manipulation, she succeeded. The team erupted in praise. Her father beamed, half-joking that he might hire her permanently to avoid the task himself. The moment captured the family-driven ethos of the event—raw, hands-on, and supportive.

The good vibes continued with an impromptu birthday song for one participant, followed by relief when a local golf cart supplier, Gob Motorsports, loaned vehicles after a Google search mix-up. “They’re saving our weekend,” one racer noted, ensuring mobility and keeping spirits high.

Qualifying Runs and On-Track Action

With seven cars instead of eight, the format adapted for the weekend. Qualifying pairs were deliberately matched by performance potential: Nick Prior in the milk truck versus Tom Bailey, the vlogger alongside Goldstone, Nick and Schroeder, and Multilin running solo. The actual elimination ladder would use a chip draw and buy-back run, with positions determined by averaging three qualifying passes—an approach borrowing from drag-and-drive spirit.

The runs delivered plenty of drama. Strong 6.59-second passes turned chaotic in heavy wind, with cars wheelieing toward the wall and drivers fighting for control. The milk truck failed to complete a pass after dying mid-run, while other competitors dealt with steering issues and visibility problems in the gusts. One driver described lifting, correcting, and stabbing the throttle again only to see another car nearly disappear in the low stance.

Mechanical gremlins loomed large. One team suffered what appeared to be a transmission failure after a solid-looking pass, later traced to exploding planetaries in the planetary gear shell. Despite excellent line pressure, shift quality, and data logs, the parts simply couldn’t withstand the power levels.

The team discussed upgrading to Promod-rated components with reinforced plates, acknowledging the high cost—thousands per swap—and the lack of easy solutions. A spare transmission provided a lifeline, but the issue highlighted the fine line between pushing performance limits and component durability in these street-legal builds.

Off-track, participants enjoyed sponsor perks like Blue Duck tickets for product boxes, adding a fun scavenger-hunt element to the weekend.

The Road Ahead

As the event progressed into further qualifying and eliminations, the Peak Street Car Shootout embodied everything compelling about this scene: blistering runs in factory-bodied cars (like Tom Bailey’s near-stock 2013 Z/28 Camaro with minimal miles), improvisational fixes, and a tight-knit community that celebrates both the wins and the wrenching.

From Lisa’s tire-changing triumph to battles against wind, weight, and weak planetary shells, the weekend on Route 66 proved once again that the real story lies not just in the elapsed times, but in the people battling the elements, the clock, and the occasional broken part together.

The racing continues, with more heat, horsepower debates, and likely a few more unforgettable moments still to come.

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.