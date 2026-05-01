Center Theater on Route 66: Oklahoma’s Oldest Operating Theater Keeps Classic Charm Alive with Modern Movies

In the heart of Vinita, Oklahoma — right along historic Route 66 — sits the Center Theater, the oldest operating movie theater on the iconic Mother Road. Kathy Sooter, a retired high school math teacher, took over the historic venue in July 2025 alongside her husband, breathing new life into a beloved community landmark.

Originally opened as the Lyric Theater in late 1919 or early 1920, the building has served generations of moviegoers. It once featured a large screen with a stage in front, a balcony with side entrances, and even a special “Crying Room” — a soundproofed space with a viewing window where mothers could take crying babies without disturbing the rest of the audience.

Notable visitors in its early days included one of the Little Rascals, who performed live on stage.

A New Chapter for a Historic Venue

After the previous owners (Robert and Angie Jones) decided to sell their collection of theaters, Sooter and her husband — who already owned the historic Scott Building next door — stepped in. What started as “how hard could it be?” quickly became a full-time labor of love.

Sooter openly admits running a first-run movie theater is far more challenging than she anticipated. As a new theater owner, she must pay significant upfront advances to distributors (for example, $2,500 just to book Mario). Distributors then take 50% to as high as 68% of ticket sales. These high costs have forced many historic theaters across the country to close.

To keep the lights on while offering first-run films like The Devil Wears Prada 2, Animal Farm, and Michael, Sooter has gotten creative. Local businesses sponsor “retro” or “free community movies” twice a month. The sponsors cover the licensing fees, Sooter keeps the concession revenue, and the community gets affordable (or free) access to the theater.

Ticket prices remain remarkably accessible — adult tickets top out at just $8.50, with discount nights and kid pricing available — especially compared to $15–$20 tickets common in larger cities.

Concessions and Community Focus

True to small-town theater realities, the concession stand sticks to the classics: popcorn, nachos, sodas, slushes, and candy. While Sooter has the flexibility to expand (she’s even considering partnering with a local pizza place called Goodfellas), she’s moving cautiously due to the theater’s modest attendance in a town of about 5,000 people. Some nights see only 30 attendees; others as few as four.

Her philosophy is clear: “My purpose is to keep it alive and as a central part of the community.” She views the theater more as community-building than pure profit-making, which explains her fair pricing and willingness to work with local sponsors.

The theater’s tagline perfectly captures its identity: “Historic charm in modern movies.”

Sooter is preserving the building’s character while upgrading where necessary. The iconic 1950s neon marquee still graces the front. The team has already renovated the entryway and is working on the balcony and upstairs area, which could eventually add a fourth screen.

Next door, the couple owns the Scott Building (built in 1905), one of Vinita’s first substantial structures and reportedly the first in town with a basement and electricity. Cyrus Avery — widely considered the “Father of Route 66” — even had an office upstairs in the building before moving to Tulsa.

Route 66 Connection and Special Events

Though Sooter grew up in Vinita and initially took Route 66 for granted (it literally runs as the town’s Main Street), she’s grown to appreciate its significance. The theater has hosted fun Route 66-themed events, including a popular The Outsiders screening complete with 1950s cars parked out front and audience members in costume. Tulsa’s connection to the filming of The Outsiders brought strong local turnout.

Upcoming highlights include:

Steel Magnolias for Mother’s Day

A Top Gun 1 & 2 double feature for the 40th anniversary

Potential screenings of Thelma & Louise, American Graffiti, and other Route 66-connected films

Free or sponsored community movies throughout the summer

Vinita offers visitors much more than just the theater. Nearby attractions include Clanton’s Cafe (the oldest family-owned restaurant on Route 66, featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, famous for chicken fried steak and calf fries), the newly remodeled 1950s gas station welcome center, antique malls, the historic Hotel Venita, and a strong local museum.

The town is also preparing for a major Route 66 Centennial Celebration on June 6–7, 2026, featuring hot air balloons, live music, food trucks, kids’ activities, and more.

Kathy Sooter’s story is a heartfelt example of small-town resilience and community spirit. In an era when many historic theaters are struggling or closing, the Center Theater on Route 66 continues to offer something increasingly rare: an affordable, charming, big-screen experience in a building rich with history.

If you’re traveling Route 66 this year, make Vinita a stop. Catch a current movie in a theater that’s been welcoming audiences since 1920, grab a bite at a historic cafe, and experience a slice of authentic Americana that modern multiplexes simply can’t replicate.

Center Theater on 66 — where historic charm meets modern movies.

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