Centennial Ambassador East Jessica Anderson on the Heart and Soul of Route 66

In the small town of Atlanta, Illinois — the official midpoint of Route 66 in the state — two new giants now stand watch over the Mother Road. One is a proud Native American figure, intentionally left weathered to show the honest wear of time. The other, the towering “Astro Oil Man” holding a rocket with a commanding presence that one observer likened to “the final boss at a gas station at 2 a.m.” These freshly unveiled muffler men were among the first stops for Jessica Anderson as she completed her first full traverse of historic Route 66.

Anderson, the Centennial Route 66 Ambassador East, recently joined Route 66 Americana Archive for a wide-ranging conversation filled with laughter, history, art, vulnerability, and deep love for the road.

From Pageant Crown to Mother Road Ambassador

Anderson didn’t grow up in the traditional pageant world. A lifelong Illinoisan with Route 66 literally in her backyard, she entered the national pageant in Barstow, California, because it aligned with her passion.

Competing as Ms. Illinois, she earned the Supreme title and, through consistent dedication — showing up for ribbon cuttings, museum openings, and community events — was named Centennial Route 66 Ambassador East. Her territory stretches from Illinois to the midpoint in Texas, with Sylvia Ramos serving as Ambassador West from there to Santa Monica.

“This is all volunteer,” Anderson emphasizes. “I do this on my own time and dime because I love it.”

A Steinbeck-Inspired Journey

For her full Route 66 crossing, Anderson chose authenticity over comfort. Driving an ’88 van and camping on BLM land when possible, she sought to experience something closer to the hardships and dreams Steinbeck captured in The Grapes of Wrath. She stayed in classic motels too, but the trip was about immersion — vintage outfits, old Polaroid cameras, and genuine connection.

Along the way, she celebrated new additions like Midpoint Brewery and the expanded roadside statue museum in Atlanta, swam in the crystal-clear waters of Roubidoux Creek in Waynesville, Missouri, and was moved by the Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial.

She also highlighted whimsical icons like the Blue Whale in Catoosa, Oklahoma — a folk art masterpiece built out of love that continues to radiate joy decades later.

Artist, Costumer, Storyteller

Anderson brings an artist’s eye to her ambassadorship. A former Best in Show winner at the Illinois State Fair, she sews many of her own vintage-inspired outfits, including the Route 66 shield sundress she wore during the interview.

She’s part of the Midwest Sewologists community and encourages others to try sewing and pinup-style fashion.

On her recent trip, she shot with a 1988 Polaroid camera (going through three of them) and plans to create emulsion transfers and watercolor paintings to document the centennial through her unique perspective. Her YouTube channel, Barnstorming Betti, is a family project with her son that captures their adventures.

The Human Side of the Mother Road

The conversation turned personal when Anderson shared that her father passed away shortly before the trip. The journey became both a tribute and a healing experience. She spoke openly about mental health, personal growth, and how Route 66 offers opportunities for accomplishment, facing fears (like jumping off a cliff in Santa Rosa or navigating the Oatman switchbacks), and meaningful human connection.

“You can combat a lot of your fears on the route,” she noted. From swimming in cold water to meeting travelers from around the world, the road provides space for both escape and reflection.

Anderson stressed the importance of patronizing Route 66 businesses to keep them alive rather than letting them become more ghost towns. She loves the characters, the dreamers, and the folk art that define the route — people like the builder of the Blue Whale, the late Henry of the Rabbit Ranch, and Andrea Pruitt of the Baghdad Cafe.

She’s looking forward to upcoming centennial events, including appearances at the World’s Largest Ketchup Bottle in Collinsville and the Monte Carlo Nationals. Her advice to travelers? Get out there.

“Money will always come back to you, but your health, your youth, your availability — if you can do it, do it.”

As Route 66 celebrates its centennial, ambassadors like Jessica Anderson remind us that the road is more than pavement and neon — it’s people, stories, art, and the enduring American spirit of adventure. Whether you’re chasing muffler men, seeking pie in a small-town diner, or looking for personal renewal, the Mother Road welcomes all.

Connect with Jessica Anderson

Email: artteacheranderson@gmail.com

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