Nerds On The Go continued their 100th-anniversary journey along the Mother Road, traveling from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Williams, Arizona, on day six of their cross-country adventure. The day blended classic roadside icons, historic hotels, quirky attractions, and natural wonders, capturing the enduring appeal of America’s most famous highway.

The morning began at the restored Elo Motel in Albuquerque, where the fully lit neon sign and vintage motel aesthetic set a nostalgic tone. Though the travelers did not stay there on this trip, they praised its charm and nearby amenities, including live music and a tap room.

Plans for breakfast at the highly recommended Kaufman’s Coffee and Bagels were thwarted by an unexpected closure, prompting an on-the-road search for alternatives.

In Grants, New Mexico, the group encountered one of the route’s beloved drive-thru shields—complete with Route 66 Centennial branding and a 9-foot clearance. Across the street, 1912 Market provided a welcome stop. The market’s coffee shop, gift selections, and distinctive “blind date with books” packages offered a perfect morning boost with an iced latte and local flavor.

Further along, the party paused at the Continental Divide landmark (elevation 7,295 feet), where a 100th-anniversary sign and gift shop marked the hydrological split between the Atlantic and Pacific watersheds.

In Gallup, the historic El Rancho Hotel and Motel proved a highlight. Once a favorite of Hollywood stars, the property features a dramatic U-shaped staircase, celebrity photos lining the walls, an old-school elevator, and a welcoming lobby with a large fireplace.

The on-site restaurant delivered standout meals, including a grilled chicken sandwich with avocado and a club sandwich featuring green chile aioli. Visitors can request a free Route 66 passport stamp at the gift shop.

Continuing into Arizona, the travelers passed the long-closed but iconic Joe & Aggie’s Cafe in Holbrook, known for its vibrant mural depicting the full length of Route 66. Nearby, the Wigwam Motel—one of only three remaining—impressed with its teepee-shaped rooms, each paired with a vintage car (or, in one case, a classic RV) parked outside.

One of the most photographed stops came at the Jack Rabbit Trading Post, a quintessential Route 66 landmark. The giant jackrabbit statue invited climbers for photos, while the trading post offered souvenirs, including special 100th-anniversary merchandise. The distinctive yellow rabbit signs that dot the route for miles make this a must-visit for enthusiasts.

In Winslow, Arizona, a newly installed musical road played “Take It Easy” when driven at 35 mph, delighting the group on multiple passes. The famous “Standing on the Corner” park buzzed with activity, featuring classic cars, a large Route 66 shield, live music, and abundant gift shops stocked with centennial items and penny-pressing machines.

A major highlight of the day was Bearizona Wildlife Park near Williams. The drive-thru experience brought visitors close to Rocky Mountain goats, reindeer, mule deer, burros, wolves, bears, white bison, and bighorn sheep. The park’s engaging layout, frequent animal sightings, and walk-through areas (including otters) made it a favorite for the family, who noted its excellent animal care and ongoing improvements.

The day concluded in Williams, Arizona, a vibrant Route 66 town and gateway to the Grand Canyon. After checking into the Hampton Inn, the group dined at Pine Country Restaurant, enjoying hearty meals such as country fried steak, roast beef with gravy, and hand-battered fish, followed by homemade pies.

Evening exploration of downtown Williams revealed neon-lit storefronts, numerous gift shops (including Colors of the West and Addicted to 66), and unique sights like the world’s largest Route 66 shield and a converted Santa Fe train car serving as a pedestrian bridge.

The travelers reflected on the day’s mix of history, scenery, and roadside fun, from the El Rancho’s classic hospitality to Bearizona’s wildlife encounters and Williams’ lively downtown atmosphere.

With more miles ahead to Santa Monica and future plans possibly including the Chicago-to-St. Louis segment, the centennial road trip continues to celebrate the enduring spirit of Route 66—one town, one landmark, and one unforgettable stop at a time.

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.