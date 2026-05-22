Nerds On The Go enjoyed a quintessential stretch of the Mother Road on day seven of a St. Louis-to-Santa Monica journey, taking in historic towns, quirky roadside attractions, and the enduring spirit of the highway through northwest Arizona into California.

The day began in Williams, Arizona, with a stop at a classic gift shop and museum complex just as the town stirred. Even with the museum closed early in the morning, visitors could wander among restored gas pumps, vintage vehicles, and a striking petroleum truck featuring Route 66 branding. Neon signs and classic cars set the tone for the day’s deep dive into Americana.

Seligman: Fresh Signs and Roadkill Cafe Fun

Next came Seligman, one of the route’s most beloved stops and the self-proclaimed birthplace of historic Route 66. A striking new welcome sign—installed just days earlier—greeted eastbound travelers with rusted-metal styling that perfectly captured the highway’s vintage character. A matching sign for westbound traffic was also in the works.

At the iconic Roadkill Cafe (“You kill it, we grill it”), the group enjoyed breakfast amid a delightfully eccentric atmosphere. Menu items featured playful names like Awesome Possum, Flat Cats, Toad Off the Road, and Swirl of Squirrel. The cafe’s 100th-anniversary merchandise, including T-shirts echoing the Route 66 shield, proved popular. Diners praised the French toast, biscuits and gravy, and signature bacon while soaking in the quirky décor, including a large metal bird sculpture outside.

Nearby stops in Seligman included the Copper Cart (formerly another shop, now featuring hot dogs) with its impressive collection of classic cars, motorcycles, photo ops, and more centennial merch. The area’s vintage vehicles and Burma-Shave-style signage added layers of nostalgia.

Hackberry General Store and Giganticus Headicus

Further west, the Hackberry General Store offered live music, friendly cats, a classic diner vibe inside, and ample photo opportunities with vintage gas pumps and cars. Nerds On The Go added stickers to the collection and appreciated the store’s role as a living snapshot of Route 66 culture.

One of the route’s most eye-catching oddities soon appeared: Giganticus Headicus, the giant green Easter Island-style tiki head. The adjacent gift shop provided more 100th-anniversary magnets, coins, and stickers, allowing travelers to refresh faded decals from previous visits.

Kingman Highlights

In Kingman, Lewis Kingman Park welcomed visitors with a large Route 66 shield (one of several spotted), a 66 mph speed limit sign, and a pink shield across the street. A replica Cadillac Ranch installation with graffiti added an authentic, participatory touch. The Kingman Visitor Center (Powerhouse) featured a Route 66 museum with neon signs, exhibits on local legends like Angel Delgadillo, and a small shield photo op that drivers could pass through.

Cool Springs Station, with its stonework, vintage gas pumps, and burro-themed photo ops, provided another scenic pause.

A “100 Years of Route 66” sign on an old truck trailer and the dramatic “Arizona Sidewinder” warning about 191 turns underscored the road’s thrilling topography.

Oatman: Burros, Gunfights, and Old West Charm

Oatman delivered one of the day’s most memorable experiences. Wild burros roamed the streets, accepting gentle pets (and clearly hoping for food). The 1902 Oatman Hotel, now a restaurant, and various gift shops buzzed with activity. Visitors watched a lively Outlaw gunfight show featuring plenty of classic Western humor, one-liners, and audience interaction.

Shops offered more centennial shirts featuring local burros, while the town’s post office provided special cancellation stamps. The combination of living history, wildlife, and theatrical performance made Oatman a highlight for many travelers.

Crossing into California

The journey continued through scenic curves and the Topock area, where a newer drive-through shield (under refurbishment) marked progress. A California welcome sign with the state bear provided a ceremonial entry photo op.

In Needles, a colorful wagon display and train motifs greeted arrivals. Further along in Amboy, Roy’s Motel & Cafe—long a landmark—was open for business, revealing retro rooms, lava rock details, and a classic roadside feel. Gas, snacks, and T-shirts were available, with the owner briefly away at lunch.

The day wrapped with a stop at the legendary Bagdad Cafe in Newberry Springs, the filming location for the 1987 cult film. The working cafe, adorned with stickers from all eight Route 66 states, remains a vibrant spot for meals and live music.

Evening in Barstow

After a full day, the Nerds On The Go crew settled in Barstow at a modern hotel, reflecting on the journey with a meal from a local Del Taco (noting its regional roots). The 100th-anniversary celebrations, new signage, refreshed attractions, and timeless quirks of the route combined for an unforgettable leg of the trip.

This stretch from Williams to Barstow exemplifies why Route 66 continues to captivate: a mix of preserved history, playful roadside culture, friendly communities, and the simple joy of the open road. With Chicago-to-St. Louis plans also in the works, enthusiasts continue to embrace the full cross-country experience during this landmark centennial year.

Click here for Nerds On The Go YouTube Page

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com

Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.