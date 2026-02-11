As 2026 marks a watershed moment in the history of the Mother Road, the New Mexico Route 66 Association has unveiled a special centennial coin to commemorate 100 years since the birth of U.S. Route 66 — a highway that has become a symbol of American freedom, adventure, and cultural heritage.

Inspired by the deep history of the iconic roadway and its unique place in the American imagination, this collectible piece of Americana pays tribute to both the journey and the people who have kept its spirit alive across generations.

A Design Rooted in Place and Heritage

Every element of the coin’s design reflects key aspects of Route 66’s New Mexico experience:

Indigenous Fauna and Flora: A roadrunner and cactus grace the design — both enduring symbols of New Mexico’s distinctive landscape.

State Pride: The silhouette of New Mexico and the revered Zia symbol appear on both sides, anchoring the coin in the region’s cultural identity.

Collaborative Celebration: Eight U.S. highway shields represent the eight state Route 66 associations that have cooperated on planning centennial events nationwide.

Tribute to Nations: One side of the coin is etched with a tribute to the nine Native American nations the Mother Road winds through in New Mexico, honoring their enduring legacy along the route.

Limited to just 250 coins, this centennial issue is designed for collectors, Route 66 enthusiasts, and anyone captivated by the stories of the road.

Part of a Broader Centennial Celebration

This coin is just one of many ways the nation is marking the 100th anniversary of Route 66 — first designated in 1926 and spanning roughly 2,448 miles from Chicago to Santa Monica.

Across states, preservation groups, tourism boards, museums, and local communities are hosting parades, exhibits, and special programs throughout 2026. Other commemorative items — like the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway’s 13-coin collector set — are also emerging as tangible reminders of the road’s legacy and its role in shaping America’s cultural landscape.

A Keepsake for History and Adventure

More than a collectible, the New Mexico centennial coin stands as a physical embodiment of the road’s endurance. It celebrates not only the highway’s storied past — from dust-covered maps and neon signs to family road trips and roadside diners — but also the dynamic community of travelers, locals, and historians who continue to champion Route 66’s legacy.

For those eager to own a piece of this centennial milestone, supplies are extremely limited due to the low mintage. These coins are set to become cherished artifacts of Route 66 history, sure to evoke memories of wide-open roads and the enduring allure of America’s most beloved highway.

This story is part of the Route 66 Americana Archive, preserving the living history of America’s Main Street as it approaches its Centennial.

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