Travelers seeking the heart of Americana often find it along historic Route 66, and few journeys capture its enduring charm quite like the recent centennial road trip taken by Mighty Mike and K.

Driving from Pennsylvania to mark 100 years of “the Mother Road,” the couple immersed themselves in the murals, roadside giants, quirky attractions, and hearty hospitality that define this iconic highway.

The trip began in earnest in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a city that fully embraces its Route 66 heritage. The pair marveled at the vibrant murals and larger-than-life “muffler men” that populate the area, known locally as the Land of the Giants. At Buck Adams Cosmic Curios, they encountered the towering Buck Adam space cowboy and its companion Stella Adam space cowgirl, along with an eclectic collection of souvenirs, art, and cosmic-themed merchandise.

The shop’s welcoming vibe and local artist collaborations left a strong impression, prompting the travelers to stock up on T-shirts and mementos while soaking in the creative energy of the street lined with antiques and pop culture nods, including a friendly lumberjack statue that had them humming Monty Python tunes.

Continuing westward, the duo made a memorable stop at the Arcadia Round Barn, a beautifully restored 1898 structure that now serves as a community gathering space and historical attraction. Built originally by William Odor, the round barn features a distinctive woven-like wooden interior that creaks gently underfoot.

Free to visit and filled with donated artifacts, photographs, and event space, it offered a peaceful respite and a tangible connection to Oklahoma’s agricultural past. Just down the road, they discovered the story of Paul McCartney asking for directions on old Route 66 in 2008, a charming footnote that delighted the Beatles fans.

A short drive away stood one of the route’s newer attractions: Pops, a striking soda stop marked by a towering, illuminated bottle sculpture. Opened in 2007, the colorful roadside diner and gift shop boasts an enormous selection of sodas in inventive flavors.

Mike and K sampled options like Dublin Tart and Sweet Lemonade alongside Hanks Gourmet Black Cherry, enjoying the playful, modern tribute to classic American road culture while stretching their legs and taking in the vibrant exterior.

In El Reno, the couple paused to admire onion burger history, vintage vehicles, and a thoughtfully designed filling station turned gift shop and museum. They picked up official Route 66 merchandise, signed the guest book, and even crossed paths with the Lieutenant Governor during a promotional event. The town’s brick-paved details and celebratory signage underscored the statewide enthusiasm for the centennial.

As they crossed into Texas, the landscape shifted to wide-open fields and wind farms. The day culminated with a much-anticipated dinner at the world-famous Big Texan Steak Ranch in Amarillo. Established in 1960, the sprawling complex is home to the legendary 72-ounce free steak challenge.

While Mike and K opted for more reasonable (yet still Texas-sized) ribeyes, prime rib, loaded baked potatoes, and standout steak fries, they thoroughly explored the restaurant’s Western-themed décor, souvenir shop, and quirky attractions like Old Sparky and animatronic displays. A stunning sunset over Amarillo capped the evening before a quick nighttime glimpse of the graffiti-covered Cadillac Ranch.

Throughout the journey, Mighty Mike and K highlighted the murals, roadside sculptures, and community pride that make Route 66 special—particularly in smaller towns that have leaned into preservation and celebration.

From the oversized giants of Tulsa to the historic Round Barn and the spectacle of the Big Texan, the trip blended nostalgia, discovery, and simple pleasures like good food and open-road freedom.

As day two on the Mother Road drew to a close, the travelers reflected on favorite moments—Buck Adams Cosmic Curios standing out for its fun, immersive vibe—while already looking forward to more adventures ahead.

Their experience serves as a reminder that, a century later, Route 66 remains a living celebration of American ingenuity, creativity, and wanderlust. For anyone planning their own trip, the message is clear: slow down, embrace the detours, and let the Mother Road surprise you.

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.