Get Your Sticks on Route 66 T-shirt from Our Blood Institute

Rev up your engines to give blood and make a stop at the iconic Route 66.

Our Blood Institute is launching its April and May campaign to give donors the chance to take a stop at Route 66 and help fuel the journey for patients in local hospitals.

From April 1 to May 31, all successful donors will receive a limited-edition Route 66-themed T-shirt featuring the slogan “Get Your Sticks on Route 66.”

The campaign is inspired by the most legendary highways in the United States and in celebration of 100 years of Route 66. The campaign helps turn blood donation into an adventure and lets donors know that every stop makes a difference.

No matter where you donate, whether it be a donor center or a mobile blood drive, each visit helps hospitals stay supplied with blood for trauma care, cancer treatments, surgeries and emergencies.

“Route 66 represents connection, movement and showing up for the journey,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Our Blood Institute. “That spirit is exactly what our donors bring every day. By rolling up a sleeve, they help patients keep moving forward, even during the toughest stretches of the road.”

Anyone 16 years or older and in good health can donate blood, with a photo ID required. Donation takes about an hour and one donation can save three lives.

People can set up an appointment to donate online at Our Blood Institute’s website or by calling (877) 340-8777.

Walk-ins are also welcome.

From Our Blood Institute’s Website:

This limited-edition Route 66 Centennial T-shirt celebrates the spirit of the open road and the power of showing up. Inspired by vintage roadside signs and classic Americana, the design features a retro car cruising Route 66 alongside bold, nostalgic graphics. The slogan “Get Your Sticks on Route 66” ties the journey together, reminding donors that every stop along the way helps fuel lifesaving care for patients. Bright colors, throwback details and iconic Route 66 imagery make this shirt a standout keepsake from a donation that truly makes a difference. Available April 1 through May 31, while supplies last.

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