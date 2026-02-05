Vision Carthage (Missouri) is inviting artists to take part in a community art installation celebrating the upcoming 100th anniversary of Route 66.

In partnership with the Route 66 Subcommittee of Tourism, the project will feature 20 large maple leaf cutouts displayed throughout Carthage, known as the “Maple Leaf City.” Students from the Carthage Tech Center will create the maple leaf cutouts, which will serve as blank canvases for selected artists.

Each leaf will be “adopted” and painted by an artist, then installed at high-traffic tourist locations selected for their local and historic significance by the Route 66 Subcommittee. While each design will be unique and artist-driven, all maple leaves must incorporate the Route 66 symbol in some capacity.

The installation is designed to encourage both residents and visitors to explore the community. Tourists will be able to “check in” at each maple leaf using a local passport book as they search for all 20 installations.

“In addition to adding color and more public art to Carthage, this is a fun way to draw out tourists and locals alike,” said Sally Stuart, co-director of Vision Carthage. “We want people to eat, shop, and play in this community all year long.”

Once completed, the maple leaves will be unveiled during an art walk on the Historic Carthage Square before being installed at their final locations.

Artists interested in participating can view full bid details at VisionCarthage.org and submit proposed designs for consideration. Bids will be accepted through Feb. 21.

For more information, contact Kate Kelley, co-director of Vision Carthage, at kate@visioncarthage.org or 417-674-3328.