Carl Norloff & The Return of the Green Stamp

Carl Norloff of S&H Green Stamps, calling in from St. George, Utah, for a conversation about bringing one of America’s original loyalty programs back to life — with Route 66’s small businesses as the launch point.

Norloff opened with a history lesson. S&H Green Stamps launched in 1896 and grew into more than a rewards program — by the 1950s and ‘60s it was a genuine cultural phenomenon, with roughly 30 million families collecting stamps from more than 90,000 participating businesses and redeeming them for over $10 billion in merchandise.

Norloff described stamps carrying real cash value in their day, with people licking and pasting them into books at the kitchen table and eventually trading full books in at the “Idea Book” catalog for everything from toasters to, famously, a pair of gorillas purchased for a Pennsylvania zoo by a school district that pooled five million stamps.

Green Stamps also left a mark on pop culture: Andy Warhol’s early green-stamp painting, a piano bought for Courteney Cox as a child, and a Brady Bunch episode built around the program all came up in the conversation.

Norloff’s own path back to the brand started in 2000, when he was hired by a descendant of S&H co-founder Mr. Sperry to build the technology behind a relaunch called S&H Green Points, which grew to eight million consumers within months before the company that acquired it went bankrupt within a year.

Years later, while building a separate loyalty platform for small businesses — informed by his wife’s experience as a small business owner — Norloff acquired the dormant Green Stamps brand and spent two years rebuilding the platform, at one point wrapping an RV in Green Stamps branding and driving it across the country three times, including stretches of Route 66, to gauge business interest.

How the relaunch works. The new platform, at mygreenstamps.com, is built as a three-way flow between consumer, business and local cause: shoppers earn stamps for shopping local, businesses get exposure and engagement tools, and a portion of every transaction flows to a local cause the business supports — a Little League team, a food pantry, a PTA — that can redeem stamps toward its own fundraising. Rather than requiring point-of-sale integration, participating businesses receive an NFC-chip card that customers tap with their phone at checkout; setup takes about 15 minutes with no additional technology or staff training required, a design choice Norloff said was deliberate given how little spare time or budget small business owners have. The first year is free for participating businesses.

The Route 66 tie-in. While the platform is built for any community nationwide, Norloff said the launch is intentionally focused on Route 66, in partnership with the Road Ahead Partnership. A portion of every business subscription fee is directed back to the Road Ahead Partnership to support its Route 66 grants and programs.

The company is starting in Springfield, Illinois, with early sign-ups including Whimsy Tea Company, Studio on Six, and Mr. Twist Ice Cream and Sherbet. When asked about the Cozy Dog Drive-In, Norloff said they have been contacted but has not yet responded. Norloff said the company aims to bring on roughly 500 Route 66 businesses this year.

A “Champions of Route 66” nomination program is currently running, allowing people to nominate favorite Route 66 businesses for a free year on the platform, with a related “Challenges” program in development to reward travelers with stamps for visiting nominated stops.

Trust, and the reason it matters. Much of the conversation turned to trust — Spiess described encountering repeated “bait and switch” pricing complaints from travelers and business owners alike during his research trips, calling it more of a broader American issue than a Route 66-specific one. Norloff said the platform vets every business by phone before approval, in part to protect that trust as the brand re-establishes itself.

Also mentioned: the Bunyan Derby, a 1928 cross-country endurance race from Chicago to California along the newly opened Route 66 that an Oklahoma runner won for a $25,000 prize; a modern-day endurance runner planning to run a marathon a day along the full length of Route 66 from August 4 to November 11, sponsored in part by S&H Green Stamps.

Call to action. Norloff’s ask for listeners: visit mygreenstamps.com, create a free account, and help spread the word — businesses and causes alike can sign up, and Route 66 travelers can nominate favorite stops through the Champions feature. Business owners with questions can also reach out directly through the site.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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