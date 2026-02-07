Route 66 is one of the most famous highways in the world—a name synonymous with scenic drives, roadside attractions, and small towns scattered across the American heartland. At its most basic level, it’s a perfectly functional strip of pavement, more than 2,000 miles long, capable of getting you from Point A to Point B like any other road. But that’s never really been the point. Route 66 lives more in imagination than asphalt. It represents the romance of the open road, the idea of discovering America by car, just as generations of travelers did before us.

Long before it became mythology, On the Road was informed by the spirit of Route 66–era travel. The fictional Joad family fled Dust Bowl hardship along this corridor in The Grapes of Wrath. Television audiences followed cross-country wanderers for four seasons on Route 66. The road has always been more than transportation—it’s been a narrative engine for American identity. Now, at last, it’s time to celebrate it properly.

In 2026, Route 66 turns 100 years old—an age that surprises many people who associate it with mid-century nostalgia rather than early automotive history. The centennial will be marked by celebrations across the country throughout the year: festivals, caravans, car shows, and motorcycle rallies tracing the route from the Midwest to the Pacific. Many travelers will take on the full journey, driving from Lake Michigan all the way west. And waiting at the end of the line is Santa Monica.

At the Santa Monica Pier, a simple sign marks the official western terminus of Route 66. Photographing yourself in front of it has become a road-tripper’s rite of passage, a visual exhale after thousands of miles. While greater Los Angeles is often dismissed as a place short on history, Santa Monica quietly pushes back against that assumption. Its streets are lined with preserved architecture, its landmarks rooted in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Few places are better suited to reflect on Route 66’s past—or to begin a centennial-year journey.

The pier itself is a natural starting point. Extending roughly 1,600 feet into the Pacific Ocean, the wooden platform feels timeless, even playful. The Ferris wheel and carnival games evoke retro Americana, but their age often surprises visitors. The pier first opened in 1909, with the addition of Looff Pleasure Pier in 1916 introducing full-scale amusement attractions decades before modern waterslides looped above the boardwalk. Weekend visitors can join a historical walking tour, held Saturday and Sunday mornings, which costs $25 per guest at the time of writing.

Santa Monica’s history stretches far beyond the pier. The Santa Monica Conservancy maintains a detailed catalog of more than 100 designated landmarks, ranging from craftsman bungalows to art deco office buildings. The organization also hosts regular walking tours that trace the city’s architectural evolution. For a more immersive experience, the Aero Theatre stands out as one of the city’s most engaging historic venues. Opened in 1940 on Montana Avenue, the single-screen cinema still features its classic marquee and continues to screen classic, foreign, and independent films—offering a living link to Santa Monica’s cultural past.

Centennial celebrations will bring even more energy to the city. In June 2026, the Route 66 Centennial Caravan will launch from Santa Monica, crossing half the country together before finishing in Chicago. Travelers can join the group’s 12 lead vehicles for any portion of the journey. Musicians are also invited to participate in the city’s Route 66 centennial song contest, composing original tributes for a chance to win a $10,000 prize. It’s a fitting homage from a city that has long embodied the spirit of America’s most iconic highway.

For those who arrive after driving the entire route, the Route 66 sign is both an endpoint and a reward—earned proof that the journey was completed. A long walk along the beach feels well deserved. Others may choose to begin here instead, heading east through Southern California toward Arizona and beyond. While driving remains the most common way to navigate Los Angeles, even with its legendary traffic, Santa Monica also lends itself to car-free travel.

Visitors can fly into LAX, connect to the LAX/Metro Transit Center Station, and take an express Big Blue Bus straight into downtown Santa Monica. Light-rail options via the Metro’s K and E Lines make the trip in just over an hour, offering one of the most affordable ways to reach the coast. Once there, Santa Monica’s flat streets are friendly to cyclists and pedestrians alike, making it increasingly practical to explore without renting a car.

The city offers dozens of hotels, but history-minded travelers may gravitate toward the Georgian Hotel, a turquoise-colored high-rise that has overlooked Ocean Avenue since 1931. Its deco-influenced design evokes early Hollywood glamour, and it’s easy to imagine Route 66’s earliest motorists resting here after long days on the road. Another classic option is the Fairmont Miramar, a beachfront property whose storied bungalows have long attracted celebrities.

As Route 66 enters its second century, Santa Monica stands not just as a finish line, but as a place to pause—reflecting on where America has been, and where the open road might still lead next.