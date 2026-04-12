In an era where bigger is often considered better for van life and overlanding, one California content creator is proving that you don’t need a massive rig to chase adventure. Meet mellow_conner, the YouTuber who has ditched conventional living — and even van life — to call one of America’s smallest and most impractical sports cars his full-time home.

His latest chapter? A soul-stirring road trip along the historic Route 66, particularly through the hauntingly beautiful stretches of Arizona and the Southwest.

From Silicon Valley to Sleeping in a Sports Car

mellow_conner didn’t start out as a minimalist nomad. Like many, he once lived the conventional life, including time in the high-pressure world of office work that left him craving something more meaningful. After periods of backpacking and embracing extreme minimalism, he made a bold leap: turning his high-mileage Mazda Miata — a car famous for its fun-to-drive spirit but notorious for its lack of space — into his primary residence.

With around 200,000 miles already on the clock, the little roadster was never designed for this kind of abuse. There’s no standing room, storage is brutally limited, and sleeping inside means contorting yourself into the tight cabin night after night.

Yet somehow, it works.

In his videos, he shows exactly how he packs his life into the Miata: clever gear organization, creative sleeping setups, and the daily realities of car camping in a two-seater. He’s even admitted to using tissues as makeshift earplugs on noisy nights.

“It Feels Like a Movie Set”

Cruising the old alignment of Route 66 in Arizona, mellow_conner found himself in a surreal world that time largely forgot.

“Stretches of Route 66 felt like a movie set,” he shared. Empty roads, faded vintage signage, abandoned motels and gas stations, and long stretches of desert where nature is slowly reclaiming what humans left behind. He compared parts of the drive to the scenic, almost magical backdrop of Disney’s Cars — wide-open skies, dilapidated roadside relics, and a peaceful silence broken only by the Miata’s engine note.

His favorite moments weren’t the famous landmarks or tourist stops.

“My favorite parts of Route 66 were often the parts untouched by humans,” he said. “The vast open desert with a few dilapidated structures alongside, nature reclaiming what was once a small town.”

Bypassed decades ago by the faster Interstate 40, these sections of the Mother Road now offer a rare glimpse into a slower, more nostalgic America — exactly the kind of experience that makes Route 66 legendary among road-trippers.

The Brutal (and Beautiful) Reality of Miata Life

Living out of the Miata hasn’t been all scenic drives and sunsets.

Sleeping in the car has improved with time, but it’s still far from luxurious. “It gets more comfortable as time goes on,” he admitted, “but I don’t think I will be disappointed to go back to a bed after the trip.”

Finding safe, quiet places to park for the night remains the biggest daily challenge. Free desert camping spots in the Southwest deliver incredible stargazing and unmatched freedom, but the anxiety of mechanical issues on a 200,000-mile car adds constant tension.

“For me personally, the hardest thing is wondering if the Miata will make it another day or not!” he quipped.

Rough roads, limited space, and the sheer unpredictability of solo travel in such a tiny vehicle test his limits. Yet these challenges are also what make the journey meaningful.

Why He’d Still Recommend the Trip (Just Maybe Not in a Miata)

Despite the difficulties, mellow_conner remains enthusiastic about Route 66. He calls it one of the best scenic drives in the world and encourages others to experience it — though he jokingly suggests choosing something a bit more practical next time.

His cross-country Miata saga, documented in videos like “America Forgot About This Road (Route 66)” and “I Live in a Miata. Here’s the Brutal Reality,” has resonated with thousands who dream of simplifying life and hitting the open road.

In a world obsessed with comfort and convenience, mellow_conner’s story is a refreshing reminder that freedom often comes in small packages — even if that package is a 200,000-mile Mazda Miata bouncing down forgotten stretches of America’s most famous highway.

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