In downtown Lamont, Illinois, (Cook County) just steps from the historic railroad station, Nick’s Tavern stands as a living time capsule of small-town Americana. On National Burger Day, Sean “The WazzupDude,” a popular YouTube creator and Ambassador of the Mother Road for the Route 66 Americana Archive, paid a visit to the beloved institution.

His mission: to experience and review the tavern’s legendary one-pound burger, a dish that has earned a devoted following for nearly eight decades.

Founded in 1945 by Nick Papa (originally in the town then known as Athens, Illinois), Nick’s Tavern began as a passion project rooted in his love of cooking. Papa’s signature creation — a massive hamburger made with high-quality meat — quickly became a local legend. The business moved several times before settling at its current location at 221 Main Street.

In one memorable relocation, Papa and his friends loaded the original wooden bar onto a flatbed truck, hauled it 700 feet, and pushed it through an open glass window into the new building. That same bar remains a centerpiece of the tavern today.

The family legacy continued in 1963 when Nick’s daughter Joanne and her husband Louis Novak took over, living upstairs and working tirelessly to cement the tavern’s status as a permanent landmark. Its reputation received a major boost in 1984 when Illinois Governor Jim Thompson visited during a local parade and declared Nick’s burger the best in the state.

Ownership has remained remarkably stable, with only four proprietors in its history. Don Quaid purchased the tavern in 2009, preserving its old-school character. In late 2024, local resident Sam became the fourth owner, pledging to maintain the original recipe unchanged.

Visitors stepping into Nick’s Tavern are immediately transported back in time. The interior features an antique cash register, a classic Bevador cooler, and abundant Chicago Cubs memorabilia.

The menu is famously minimalist: no french fries, just a tight focus on the giant burgers.

The tavern has never accepted credit cards (though it now provides an ATM for customers), reinforcing its commitment to tradition. The overall atmosphere is warm, friendly, and unmistakably small-town.

During his visit, The WazzupDude ordered the signature one-pound burger, along with a Miller Lite and Diet Coke.

“This thing is massive,” he noted as it arrived.

After taking his first bite, he declared it “awesome.” Finishing the meal left him with leftovers, a testament to the burger’s generous size.

In his review, Sean praised the burger’s full flavor, crispy exterior, and fresh ingredients.

“It’ll fill you up real quick,” he said.

He also highlighted the welcoming environment and noted that the tavern has drawn visits from news anchors and other prominent figures over the years. The spot has been voted the number one burger in the Chicago suburbs, a distinction that continues to draw both locals and travelers.

For those exploring Route 66 and its surrounding communities, Nick’s Tavern offers more than just a meal — it delivers a slice of living history.

As Sean the WazzupDude wrapped up his visit, he encouraged others to make the trip to Lamont: “Lamont is an amazing town. Come check it out.”

Whether you’re a Route 66 road-tripper, a burger enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates authentic Americana, Nick’s Tavern delivers a hearty, no-frills experience that has endured for generations — one satisfying pound at a time. Cash is recommended, expectations for fries should be left at the door, and an appetite is mandatory.

🚗✨ Just out here cruisin’ Route 66, exploring cool museums, vintage shops, and hidden gems along the way. Sharing my travel adventures, old-school finds, and all the fun that happens on the road. Come along for the ride — it’s all about the journey!

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