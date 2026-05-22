In a workshop in South Florida, a mostly original 1978 Ford F-150 4x4 is being readied for one of the most iconic drives in America. Dubbed “Brownie,” the truck is the centerpiece of the Mother Road Run — a cross-country journey timed to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary and the 100th anniversary of Route 66.

The plan is ambitious: Depart Miami on June 7 and travel north to Joliet, Illinois, before turning west along the full length of the Mother Road to Santa Monica, California. The trip, running through June 19, brings together classic vehicle enthusiasts for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure along America’s most famous highway.

A “Real Truck” for the Long Haul

Unlike previous high-profile builds like Clyde, Snickers, or Gold Dust, Brownie is intentionally being prepared as a functional, reliable daily driver rather than a showpiece. The truck, purchased from a subscriber named Doug, originally belonged to his father-in-law, who bought it new in Indiana in 1978. With just 65,555 miles on the odometer, it remains remarkably preserved.

The interior still features its factory air conditioning, a custom headliner, and a reupholstered bench seat that echoes the truck’s original plaid design. Mechanically, it runs a stock 351 Modified V8 paired with a C6 transmission and four-barrel Holley carburetor. The owner had already begun daily driving the truck before the build intensified, noting its solid overall condition.

Minor issues were present, as expected from a nearly 50-year-old vehicle. Rust bubbling on the body, a cracked door panel, and various fluid leaks required attention. Auto Metal Direct stepped up as a key partner, supplying precise restoration panels, window tracks, and repair sections that fit the year, make, and model perfectly.

Building Reliability at Trail Hunters

Much of the mechanical work took place at Trail Hunters in Miami. The team approached the project with the mindset that the truck would be driven the equivalent of to California and back, treating every repair as if it were for their own vehicle.

Key upgrades included:

Skyjacker 6-inch lift kit with new leaf springs, shocks, and related components for improved clearance and capability.

Full fluid service using Amsoil products, including Z-Rod motor oil (ideal for vehicles that sit or endure long trips), Super Shift transmission fluid, brake fluid, power steering fluid, and more.

Installation of a Redhead steering gearbox and thorough brake system flush.

Extensive cleaning of the oil pan and correction of sludge buildup that had been affecting oil pressure.

Fabrication work added personality and functionality. Solos MFG crafted a custom stainless steel light bar incorporating KC HiLites chase lights and slim LED pods, along with plans for a matching roll bar. An Engineered Vintage front bumper was fitted, and preparations were made for a large auxiliary fuel cell to support the long desert stretches of Route 66.

After several days of intensive work, the truck was loaded onto a tow vehicle and delivered to Automotive Power Solutions for comprehensive wiring upgrades using Painless Performance components, along with installation of Vintage Air A/C and RetroSound audio systems.

Partners and Purpose

The build is supported by a strong roster of sponsors: Peak, Auto Metal Direct (presenting sponsor), Amsoil, Skyjacker, KC HiLites, Vintage Air, RetroSound, Mickey Thompson Tires, Engineered Vintage, and others. These partnerships have allowed a focused but thorough refresh designed for real-world reliability rather than pure aesthetics.

As the calendar counts down, Brownie represents more than just another project — it embodies the spirit of Route 66 itself: adventure, preservation, and making memories in classic American iron. The truck’s patina, low mileage, and family history add layers of authenticity to the journey.

For those interested in joining segments of the Mother Road Run or following the adventure, details are available at themotherroadrun.com.

With under two weeks remaining before departure, the final touches continue. Whether Brownie makes the entire trip without incident remains to be seen — but with the work invested and the enthusiasm behind it, this 1978 F-150 stands a strong chance of writing its own chapter in Route 66 lore.

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