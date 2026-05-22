Albuquerque serves up one of the most dedicated Breaking Bad location tours for fans traveling along Route 66. British creators Tidd & Jack dedicated an entire day of their journey to retracing the steps of Walter White, Jesse Pinkman, and the colorful cast of characters that made the series iconic.

The day kicked off at the unmistakable fast-food spot once known as Los Pollos Hermanos. Now operating as Twisters, the location still draws fans with its Mexican-inspired menu. The pair grabbed breakfast—a breakfast burrito and curly fries—while soaking in the atmosphere. They also noted the nearby spot used in Better Call Saul, though it was closed for the day.

From there, the duo headed to the John B. Robert Dam, the remote pickup point for the vacuum repair man’s new-identity service. In person, the site proved more understated than dramatic, but it still held significance as the place where both Walt and Jesse sought fresh starts.

Next came Saul Goodman’s former office, now home to a spirits and fair shop. The pair imagined the iconic Statue of Liberty inflatable that once advertised “Better Call Saul” out front. From Saul’s base, it was a short hop to Walter White’s house. Respecting the multiple “no trespassing” and CCTV warnings, they snapped photos from across the street, joking about the famous pizza-on-the-roof scene.

The tour continued through the upscale neighborhoods of Albuquerque. Hank Schrader’s house sits in a prestigious area atop a hill with mountain views. The visitors noted the slight awkwardness of photographing private homes, reflecting on how fame from a TV show turns ordinary residences into attractions.

The A1A Car Wash—Walt and Skyler’s money-laundering operation—remains a functioning business. The crew even managed a quick stop at the Crossroads Motel, where Jesse’s encounters with certain characters took place, before detouring around a less-than-welcoming local at another site.

In downtown Albuquerque, they visited Civic Plaza, site of several tense scenes including Walt waiting on a bench for a crucial phone call. Tuco’s headquarters, the site of an explosive confrontation in the show, now operates as a restaurant. The famous Dog House hot dog stand, unfortunately, was closed, leaving the hungry travelers disappointed.

For lunch, the Route 66 navigation app led them to the 66 Diner. They enjoyed a classic roadside experience with the 66 Burger (featuring New Mexican green chili) and a crispy chicken sandwich, both paired with oversized milkshakes. The spicy elements provided a memorable kick, though opinions on the heat levels varied.

The afternoon took them to Jesse Pinkman’s house, which appeared surprisingly upscale and somewhat modified since filming. A spontaneous find led them to a dedicated Breaking Bad museum and gift shop packed with props, costumes, and memorabilia. They browsed items ranging from character costumes to themed merchandise before continuing.

The final stops included Jesse and Jane’s apartment—where a quick, nervous photo was taken on the steps—and the industrial laundry facility that hid the superlab. The day wrapped up at a remote desert location used for Walt’s early cooks and a pivotal final-season scene, reached via a tribal road.

Tidd & Jack’s Breaking Bad day blended nostalgia, mild trespassing anxiety, good food, and the simple joy of seeing television locations in real life. Their journey demonstrates how a great series can transform cities into destinations for fans, adding another layer of stories to the historic Route 66 corridor.

For anyone planning their own pilgrimage, the 66 Diner and Twisters remain solid recommendations for refueling between scenes.

Click here for Tidd & Jack Travels YouTube Channel

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.