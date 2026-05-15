In the vast openness of the Texas Panhandle, where the old Mother Road still whispers stories of dust, chrome, and endless possibility, a Brazilian motorcyclist named Eduardo Fumco woke up to another day of adventure.

Parked discreetly in a truck stop lot after a late-night visit from local police—who politely redirected him and his companion from an unauthorized roadside spot—Fumco shook off the morning chill (a brisk 8°C/46°F at dawn) and pointed his bike westward along Historic Route 66.

For viewers of his Meia Volta Mundo channel, the moment captured the raw, unfiltered spirit of long-distance motorcycle travel. No luxury RV with air conditioning here—just tents pitched near 18-wheelers, cheap gas station coffee, and the quiet satisfaction of waking up on the road.

Vega: The Heart of the Mother Road

The day’s highlight came quickly in tiny Vega, Texas. Population around 110, the town proudly marks one of the most symbolic points on the entire route: the Midpoint of Route 66. Here, it’s exactly 1,139 miles from Chicago and 1,139 miles to Los Angeles. Fumco paused to soak it in, camera rolling as he captured the iconic signs, vintage cars on display, old gas pumps, and a classic windmill.

Souvenir shops and roadside attractions buzzed with visitors doing what Route 66 travelers have done for generations—taking photos, buying stickers and patches, and posing with historic markers. One standout: the multi-state Route 66 sign listing the eight states the road famously traverses. Fumco, self-described as a bit shy with his English (“Study English”), nevertheless immersed himself in the Americana, chatting with fellow travelers and admiring the classic motorcycles and vehicles parked nearby.

He wasn’t alone in appreciating the scene. Other overlanders in massive RVs and well-equipped trucks rolled through, some sleeping right at the truck stops for free—a contrast to the $45 tent sites at more formal spots that Fumco politely declined. “No, no, no,” he laughed in the video, embodying the resourceful, budget-conscious spirit many Route 66 pilgrims share.

Crossing into New Mexico

From Vega, the road beckoned toward Albuquerque and beyond. Soon the riders reached the state line, where the unmistakable “Welcome to New Mexico” sign greeted them. Fumco lit up with the joy of a dream unfolding in real time. “I’ve seen this sign so many times on the internet,” he said, pulling over for photos and a quick break at a rest area.

The transition brought warmer temperatures—climbing to 33°C (91°F) under a blazing sun that made the cold night feel like a distant memory. Practical stops followed: fuel, a look at the map, and continued progress along the quieter, more scenic alignments of the historic route rather than the faster interstate.

By evening, they found a perfect overnight spot: a simple but welcoming campground charging just $8, complete with picnic tables, restrooms, and that priceless feeling of arriving early enough to actually relax. As the sun dipped low, painting the sky in fiery desert hues, Fumco turned reflective.

A Dream With a Plan

Standing in the golden light, he shared a heartfelt message for his audience back in Brazil and around the world:

“If you have a dream, don’t give up on it. It won’t be easy… but it will be worth it. A dream without a plan is just a dream. Write it down, figure out the steps, the money, the route—and throw it out to the universe.”

He expressed deep gratitude to supporters, fellow content creators (shouting out Zatara BR, who helped boost his channel), and everyone following along on the long journey that will eventually reach Alaska. Two months and many miles still ahead.

Fumco’s ride is more than just another Route 66 story. It’s a living bridge between continents—a Brazilian rider experiencing the same pull that has drawn Americans and international travelers to this iconic highway for decades.

In Vega’s midpoint marker, the New Mexico welcome sign, and a humble $8 campsite, he found what Route 66 has always offered best: proof that the road rewards those bold enough to roll onto it.

Here’s to more sunsets, more miles, and more dreamers keeping the spirit of the Mother Road alive.

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