In a spirited video announcement, Bob invited his audience along for the ride of a lifetime — a journey down America’s most famous highway.

“This is it. It’s the mother road,” he declared with clear excitement. What makes their trip special? They’re traveling eastbound from Los Angeles to Chicago, flipping the traditional route because the Chicago Cubs were playing in LA. The timing added extra meaning: the couple unknowingly planned their drive during the 100th anniversary of Route 66’s dedication in 1926.

Bob made it clear this would be no rushed sprint. “We’re going to try to catch as much of the old road as we can,” he said, acknowledging that Interstate 40 has replaced much of the historic alignment. The plan included daily videos, plenty of detours, and a mid-trip detour off the route at Springfield, Illinois, to attend a special event in Indianapolis before finishing the short final leg to Chicago another day.

Now, the adventure is underway.

Day 1: Santa Monica to San Bernardino

The trip officially began bright and early in Santa Monica with a cheerful greeting. “Good morning. April 26th, 2026. We are getting started on our Route 66,” Bob said, introducing Val as they sat down for breakfast at Mel’s Diner.

From the Pacific shores, they headed inland and made their first historic stop in South Pasadena at the Fair Oaks Pharmacy & Soda Fountain. Unfortunately, the classic spot was closed for the weekend. “They can’t all be winners,” Bob noted philosophically while peering inside at the vintage soda fountain. “We’re not going to get a real phosphate… but hey, we’re here.”

Next came Monrovia, home of the striking Aztec Hotel. The landmark building, once a prestigious stop for traveling dignitaries, now houses a church, barber shop, salon, and pastry shop. Bob admired its architecture, particularly “one balcony on the building which we can only assume is the honeymoon suite or the VIP suite.”

Hunger soon led them to Glendora and the famous Donut Man. After loading up on strawberry, glazed, old-fashioned chocolate, lemon-filled, and Bavarian cream donuts, Bob was in heaven. “My god,” he exclaimed while holding up the strawberry specialty. “We splurged. That’s how it is.”

Later in the day, they passed the historic Cucamonga Service Station in Rancho Cucamonga. Despite arriving during posted hours, it was closed for restoration. “I guess we’re just having troubles on Sunday keeping things open here in California,” Bob laughed, noting its National Register of Historic Places status.

The day ended on a high note in San Bernardino with dinner at Mitla’s Cafe. Bob was effusive: “Could be the best Mexican food I’ve ever had. Sorry, Frankie… This was to die for. It was fantastic. You got to get here to Mitla’s if you’re taking the Route 66 trip.”

They spent the night at the delightfully kitschy Wigwam Motel in San Bernardino — the iconic teepee-shaped rooms immortalized in the movie Cars. “It was really cool,” Bob said. “Really simple room, great shower and a nice night’s sleep.”

Day 2: San Bernardino to Amboy

Day two started with a pilgrimage to the Original McDonald’s Museum in San Bernardino. The site where the McDonald brothers launched the empire (and the inspiration for the film The Founder) brought back memories. “For you folks who are my age, this looks familiar,” Bob said, smiling at the old playground and Officer Big Mac. Inside the museum, he marveled at the history: “McDonald’s as a brand… has been around for almost 100 years. It’s amazing.”

Continuing east, they attempted a stop at Emma Jean’s Holland Burger near Victorville, only to find it closed on Monday. Undeterred, they soon pulled into one of Route 66’s quirkiest attractions: Elmer’s Bottle Tree Forest outside Ora Grande. Bob was captivated by the forest of metal “trees” adorned with colorful bottles, typewriters, windmills, and assorted metal art. “It’s strangely hypnotic,” he said. “If you’re into metal work, if you’re into crafts and arts… this is definitely a place to stop.”

In Barstow, the couple explored the historic Harvey House (a Fred Harvey railroad hotel and restaurant complex), the Route 66 Mother Road Museum, the Western America Rail Museum, and a NASA Goldstone exhibit. Bob appreciated the deep railroad and desert travel history on display.

The day concluded in tiny Amboy, a near-ghost town with a population Bob jokingly estimated at “two, maybe less.” They explored the classic Roy’s Motel & Cafe, stepping back in time amid vintage furniture and a 1960s console hi-fi. “Classic stop on the Mother Road,” Bob noted, while also pointing out the quirky “Tree of Trash” where travelers attach random items.

So far, Bob and Val’s Route 66 journey has delivered exactly what fans hoped for: a mix of classic Americana, delicious food stops, quirky roadside attractions, and the inevitable reality checks of road life. From strawberry donuts in Glendora to teepee rooms in San Bernardino and hypnotic bottle trees in the desert, the trip is already living up to the legend of the Mother Road.

Stay tuned — the best stretches of Route 66 are still ahead.

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